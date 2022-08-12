Deep Dive: Frontier markets require caution due to 'barrage' of shocks

Vietnamese equities tend to outperform Chinese equities when Chinese equities underperform the rest of the world

The MSCI Frontier Markets index has lost 7.8% since the start of the year to 8 August, while the MSCI World All Cap has lost 3.5%, according to FE fundinfo.

Performance aside, there are several fundamental reasons to be nervous about frontier markets this year.

"To become optimistic about such economies we have to believe we are looking at a world where monetary policy will remain loose, geo-political disputes scarce and the inflationary environment benign," explained Charlie Parker, managing director at Albermarle Street Partners.

It is safe to say that is not the current picture. John Leiper, CIO at Titan Asset Management, explained that inflation and subsequently rising interest rates creates problems for a whole host of countries in this market. For instance, energy and food importing countries, such as Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, will struggle with rising costs.

Leiper also flagged that rising interest rates, which have been joined by the strong dollar, has in the past "triggered balanced-of-payments crises in vulnerable dollar-dependent countries".

"One-third of emerging countries currently pay a yield in excess of 10% on their sovereign debt borrowings and in a sign of mounting stress, bond yields have surged this year across countries ranging from Ghana to Pakistan and El Salvador," he explained.

On top of all this, there are escalating geo-political tensions across the globe, mainly the war in Ukraine and disagreements between the China and the US over Taiwan.

It is because of this that Parker is not currently investing in frontier markets.

However, Leiper believes there are still opportunities to be found, while acknowledging there are real risks for some of these countries who are facing a "barrage of economic shocks".

Green spots

One area for optimism in the region, according to James Johnstone, co-head of the emerging and frontier markets at Redwheel, is the "green wave commodity cycle".

"More than two-thirds of the world's copper reserves are found in small emerging and frontier markets," he explained.

"Peru and Chile supply a third of the market today and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia are increasingly important suppliers in the future."

Copper is critically important for the electrification and decarbonisation agenda and Johnstone believes the price should appreciate.

One of his top picks to play this space is First Quantum Minerals, one of the largest copper mines globally, a stock that Johnstone has been adding to following a "recent sharp correction".

Tom Baird, senior vice-president at Redington, also sees the benefit of investing in frontier markets, explaining they are lower correlated to other regional allocations and offer exposure to companies with "growth potential and favourable demographics".

However, on top of macro economic factors there are other structural challenges with this market, including the lack of research, liquidity constraints and issues around governance.

For that reason Baird said it is vital to access the market through fund managers who have "experience and a deep understanding of these markets".

Vietnam is often pointed to as a success story for frontier markets. The country is the largest in the universe and has not had a recession in over 20 years, plus it is a key recipient of foreign direct investment.

"What started as a land grab, attracting industries away from China, has since evolved into higher value-added industries, demonstrated anecdotally by Apple's decision to shift iPad production to the country," explained Leiper.

"Vietnam has benefited from this more than most given its large, highly skilled English-speaking workforce that makes it a desirable substitute."

Divergence from EM

Leiper agreed with Baird that for "true diversification" investors do need to consider frontier markets as opposed to emerging markets, which includes the second-largest economy, China, and its close trading partners.

However, he pointed out that the relationship between frontier markets and emerging markets, diverge and when considering the two he currently favours the latter.

As the chart highlights, frontier markets tend to underperform emerging markets when emerging markets outperform developed markets, and vice versa.

"That is interesting and at first glance, might seem counter intuitive. But it makes good sense because emerging markets have closer ties to developed markets," he explained.

Leiper used the dynamic between the two largest economies in each market - China and Vietnam - to explain the relationship.

As shown below, Vietnamese equities tend to outperform Chinese equities when the latter underperform the rest of the world.

Leiper backs Chinese equities, combining attractive valuations with "extreme investor positioning, divergent monetary and fiscal policy relative to the rest of the world and diminishing 'zero-Covid' policy headwinds", and therefore does not think now is the right time for Vietnam or "frontier markets in general".