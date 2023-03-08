Investors increasingly look to emerging markets for higher returns

Dragon Capital research

Over the next five years, 32% of investors said that growth in emerging and frontier markets will outpace that of developed markets.
Over the next five years, 32% of investors said that growth in emerging and frontier markets will outpace that of developed markets.

Retail investors are increasingly looking to emerging markets, expecting that their growth will outpace those of developed markets, Investment Week can reveal.

In total, 34% of UK retail investors were planning to increase their exposure to emerging markets over the next year, compared to 3% who were planning to cut their exposure, research from Dragon Capital has found.

It found that 21% of investors plan slightly increase their allocation to the sector, while 6% are set to dramatically increase their allocation to emerging markets over the next year.

Exposure to several 'key features' made emerging markets more attractive to investors, such as the benefits they can gain from technological process (51%), an increase in stability in these markets (48%) and the belief they were currently undervalued (44%).

Only 19% of investors said they were currently invested in a fund with exposure to emerging and frontier markets, but 50% said they would consider investing in such funds.

Over the next five years, 32% of investors said that growth in emerging and frontier markets will outpace that of developed markets, compared to 14% who said it would not.

Countries that were identified as offering most attractive long-term returns were China, Vietnam, India and Thailand.

Dien Vu, portfolio manager of Dragon Capital's Vietnam Enterprise Investments trust, said: "Investors have been dramatically increasing their exposure to emerging market equities as falling global inflation and the reopening of China's economy has helped to reverse the slide in this asset class last year."

Frontier markets were also hit by the incredibly strong US dollar, which caused frontier markets to underperform global equities by more than 50% in the past eight years, according to data from Bloomberg.
