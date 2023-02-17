Deep Dive: Frontier markets investment opportunities continue to shrink

Frontier markets were also hit by the incredibly strong US dollar, which caused frontier markets to underperform global equities by more than 50% in the past eight years, according to data from Bloomberg.

Persistent poor performance encouraged several liquidations of emerging markets portfolios, such as the Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Markets trust.

This has meant "investors wanting to invest in frontier markets are more limited than they were just a couple of years ago", according to James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData.

While this does not mean there are no options at all, investors now have to be even more scrupulous when considering their options.

With the closure of Jupiter's portfolio, BlackRock Frontiers investment trust and Mobius investment trust are the main remaining closed-ended options, Carthew said.

Not just a sub-sector of EM

Frontier markets are generally seen as a sub-component of the wider emerging market asset class, although Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist, Gemcorp Capital, noted there is "no single definition for the term frontier markets and it really depends on the type of investor".

He said that to most equity investors, the MSCI Frontier Markets index is the standard benchmark, but its market cap only makes up around 1% of the wider MSCI Emerging Markets index.

The former benchmark is made up of niche equity markets such as Bahrain, Croatia, Kenya, Sri Lanka, and even A-rated markets like Iceland. However, it does not contain Latin American countries, he said, so the index is not really "a true encapsulation" of the options.

There is the perception is that these markets are "less liquid and less well-known countries in the emerging market space", said Carlos de Sousa, portfolio manager at Vontobel, but that is not always the case.

"For example, a few small island states are quite rich on a GDP per capita basis but can still be considered frontier markets," he said.

"The Bahamas, which is our favourite frontier market, has a higher GDP per capita than Portugal and Greece, yet it trades like a frontier market even after its all-important tourism sector fully recovered from the pandemic."

He also pointed to "very well-run frontier markets" such as the Ivory Coast, "which has witnessed an economic and political transformation in the last decade, and has been on a credit rating upgrade trajectory - now rated BB-".

"This is a persistent exposure for us as we like the medium-term trajectory, and euro-denominated Ivory Coast bonds usually offer good value," he noted.

Capital market size and liquidity was one of the most "critical macroeconomic considerations" for investors when assessing which frontier market to invest in, according to Gerald Gondo and Mubeen Abdulla of RisCura.

Higher risk premium

The frontier universe can therefore be an ideal source of high returns and diversification, but Quijano-Evans said the higher risk premium attached to them reflects the added due diligence costs that investors incur when exploring markets that are not generally covered by EM analysts.

"It also reflects the need for off-benchmark investment vehicles such as structured loans and private equity, without which many countries would not have access to global capital markets," he said.

Macroeconomic and domestic monetary policies also play a bigger role in the performance of frontier markets than its EM or developed peers, according to the RisCura pair, and therefore need to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis.

Due to the mass amounts of volatility last year across all markets, frontier options fell further out of favour with investors, de Sousa said.

"Investors became nervous about a potential wave of emerging market defaults in this high interest rates environment, particularly among frontier countries," he said. "Indeed, since the pandemic sovereign defaults have increased.

"Setting aside serial defaulters, including Argentina, Ecuador and Belize, and those related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, such as Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, we have also seen defaults by Zambia, Suriname Sri Lanka and Ghana.

"These last four countries implemented poor economic policies before and, in some cases, during the pandemic," he added.

2023 is looking up

However, 2023 could be a better year for the sector, with the US dollar weakened and China's reopening expected to massively boost emerging markets, feeding into frontier opportunities, all combining with an improving global outlook and "strong signs" of global disinflation, de Sousa said.

Signs of this positivity have already started happening with new bond issuance.

"Mongolia, for example, was able to issue a Eurobond in January at less than 9% in US dollars, which may still sound high, but is not bad considering that Mongolia's Eurobonds were trading at 11% in October," said Vontobel's de Sousa.