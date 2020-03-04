FOS
Close Asset Management to compensate client for unwanted ongoing advice
Client invested £25,000 through DFM service
FCA proposes to increase FOS limit from £150,000 to £350,000
From 1 April 2019
FOS to hire independent reviewer in wake of Channel 4 investigation
Responding to letter from Treasury Committee chair Nicky Morgan
Undertrained FOS staff 'rely on Google' to solve cases
Thousands of cases could be re-opered
FOS reveals rise of UCIS advice reviews
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned an increasing number of advised clients are reviewing their investments in unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) with a view to making a complaint.
FOS reveals annuities are new complaints battleground
Annuities have become the new focus for complaints according to figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), a year after the product was publicly abandoned by the Chancellor.
Fraudster alert: FCA warns on four investment firm clones
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning to investors about four firms that are unauthorised clones of legitimate businesses.
FOS rules poor advice in raft of new Harlequin claims
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ruled in favour of four complainants who separately claimed they were given unsuitable advice to transfer their personal pensions to new plans permitting investment in overseas property.
FCA's Percival hints at end to FCA-FOS suitability confusion
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) technical specialist Rory Percival has hinted the regulator and ombudsman are working to agree on guidelines around suitability reporting.
FCA to act even earlier to counter charges of 'retrospective regulation'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will look to take even earlier pre-emptive action against what it believes is bad practice in a bid to counter accusations from the industry that it unfairly employs retrospective regulation.
IFAs take FOS to Court of Appeal over Keydata redress
Three IFAs are taking their case to the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn a High Court ruling backing a Financial Ombudsman (FOS) decision that they should pay clients compensation for advice to invest in failed firm Keydata.
FOS cuts budget 13% and freezes levy at £23m
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is to make further cuts to its operating budget in the coming financial year and has frozen its levy at £23.3m.
FOS finds against equity release adviser
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ordered an equity release provider to repay a client the cost of a lifetime mortgage after it found the client had received bad advice.
FOS reports rise in annuities and income drawdown complaints
Complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) about annuities and income drawdown products have accelerated since the March Budget, new figures have shown.
HSBC to review pension transfers following FOS trail ruling
HSBC is to review historical pension transfer cases to see if it is earning trail income for ongoing advice it is not delivering.
FOS finds against Chartered firm in ARM ruling
A Corporate Chartered financial planning business has been told to compensate a client who was recommended to invest £50,000 in a bond based on senior US life settlement policies, following a final ruling by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
Sesame still most complained about advice firm
Network Sesame has again come out top as the most complained about advice firm, although numbers of cases against it were down, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS) half yearly figures published today.
FOS backs adviser over client 'bullying' complaint
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ruled a financial adviser did not pressurise an investor to buy 600 company shares after listening to recordings of their conversations.
FOS rules against adviser in Harlequin test case
A group of investors in troubled overseas property sales agent Harlequin has claimed a first victory in its battle to receive compensation from advisers who 'facilitated' their investments.
FOS resolves half a million complaints in 'unprecedented' year
A record year at Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) saw 40,000 queries a week resulting in 512,167 new complaints during the past 12 months.
Tenet faces FOS complaints over advice on unregulated property scheme
Two investors are taking TenetConnect to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) after unsuccessfully trying to retrieve money lost due to what they claim was negligent advice to invest in an unregulated overseas property scheme.
Arch Cru: When (and why) advice claims are rejected by the FOS
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has rejected five out of 43 claims at decision stage against advice to invest in Arch Cru since it started publishing complaints decisions last April, its data has shown.
Appeals court rules FOS compensation is final
Claimants can not accept a compensation ruling from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and later claim for more in the courts, a landmark Court of Appeal ruling has decided.
FOS freezes levy and cuts budget by 20%
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) plans to freeze the levy it collects from firms and cut its budget by 20% over the coming year.