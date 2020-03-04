FOS

FOS reveals rise of UCIS advice reviews
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned an increasing number of advised clients are reviewing their investments in unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) with a view to making a complaint.

FOS rules poor advice in raft of new Harlequin claims
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ruled in favour of four complainants who separately claimed they were given unsuitable advice to transfer their personal pensions to new plans permitting investment in overseas property.

FOS finds against Chartered firm in ARM ruling
A Corporate Chartered financial planning business has been told to compensate a client who was recommended to invest £50,000 in a bond based on senior US life settlement policies, following a final ruling by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Sesame still most complained about advice firm
Network Sesame has again come out top as the most complained about advice firm, although numbers of cases against it were down, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS) half yearly figures published today.

FOS rules against adviser in Harlequin test case
A group of investors in troubled overseas property sales agent Harlequin has claimed a first victory in its battle to receive compensation from advisers who 'facilitated' their investments.

