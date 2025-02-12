MPs press FCA and FOS for answers on ombudsman CEO's 'sudden' departure

Stepping down news on 7 February

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Treasury Committee chair Meg Hillier has demanded regulators provide more information about the “sudden departure” of Financial Ombudsman Service CEO Abby Thomas.

Thomas, who was also chief ombudsman, announced she was stepping down on 7 February. Interim arrangements were put in place which see deputy chief ombudsman James Dipple-Johnstone cover the chief ombudsman role and chief finance and risk officer Jenny Simmonds take on CEO responsibilities. FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access MPs on the Treasury Committee today met with regulatory representatives to discuss Thomas' exit. However, chair Hillier said answers were not forthcoming. After the meeting, Hillier wrot...

To continue reading this article...

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
