FCA and FOS reveal reforms as part of redress 'modernisation'

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) have unveiled a set of reforms as part of their plan to “modernise” the redress system.
The FOS and FCA released their joint call for input last November in a move to modernise the redress system. Chancellor Rachel Reeves had signalled intent to target financial services redress reform in her Mansion House speech the day before. The FCA and FOS noted that currently, most complaints are resolved by firms, and the redress system "works well" for individual cases that come to the FOS, but high volumes of complaints on "specific or novel issues" can "jam the system and cause significant delays". FCA updates on 'polluter pays' and redress guidance The latest proposals incl...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes