Financial Ombudsman changes industry levy plans due to coronavirus pressure

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has changed ongoing plans to alter how the ombudsman is funded in light of the financial impact of the coronavirus.

Last year, the FOS began consulting on changes to its levy funding structure. In the most recent financial year, 85% of FOS costs were paid by firms for each complaint taken to the ombudsman, while 15% of funding comes from an industry-wide levy.

However, in 2019 the FOS began consulting on changes that would see the industry as a whole pay more towards the levy, while those with complaints against them would pay proportionately less.

At the time, the FOS proposed a 50:50 split between the industry and those with complaints against them. The move was met with criticism from the likes of PIMFA, which suggested it would penalise those with low levels of complaints. The FOS also consulted on a 60:40 split, with the 'polluters' paying slightly more.

In light of the financial strain placed on firms because of the coronavirus, however, the FOS has changed tact and decided that, from its new financial year starting today, 70% of the levy will be paid for by those with complaints lodged against them, while 30% will be funded by the industry, representing a smaller increase than originally planned for the wider industry.

On Wednesday morning (1 April), the FOS outlined its 2020-21 budget. It also decided to maintain the number of "free" cases at 25 for firms outside the group account fee arrangement - larger firms that get 50 free cases with the FOS - meaning nine out of 10 firms will not pay the £650 case fee.

This also represented a change in the FOS's plans as it initially proposed reducing the free cases to 10.

FOS chief ombudsman & chief executive Caroline Wayman said: "The Covid-19 crisis is unprecedented - and at the moment, it's simply not possible to anticipate the nature and scale of its consequences for lives and livelihoods.

"But it is already clear that the businesses we cover will have a key part to play in mitigating Covid-19's worst effects.

"In close collaboration with the FCA, we have worked hard to ensure we're playing our part minimising the pressure businesses are facing."

This article first appeared on our sister title Professional Adviser