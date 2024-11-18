FCA and FOS release call for input to modernise redress system

After Reeves’ Mansion House speech

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Ombudsman Service and Financial Conduct Authority have released a joint call for input in a move to modernise the redress system.

This comes after chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled this move from the regulators in her Mansion House speech on Thursday evening (14 November). The call for input seeks views on how to prevent financial issues leading to a spike in complaints and creating "uncertainty for firms and their customers". Both the FCA and FOS have said they want the call for input to help ensure that consumers receive appropriate redress when things go wrong. FCA admits there could have been better handling of name and shame proposals FCA and FOS also want to ensure firms identify harm at an early sta...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Autumn Budget 24: Chancellor freezes IHT threshold for a further two years

WTW-atomos buy-in heralds private equity and hybrid advice 'direction of travel'

More on Regulation

Fidelity International to adopt FCA 'Sustainability Focus' label for trio of funds
Regulation

Fidelity International to adopt FCA 'Sustainability Focus' label for trio of funds

Evaluating other SDR labels

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 November 2024 • 1 min read
FCA and FOS release call for input to modernise redress system
Regulation

FCA and FOS release call for input to modernise redress system

After Reeves’ Mansion House speech

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 18 November 2024 • 3 min read
Government to bring ESG ratings providers under FCA mandate
Regulation

Government to bring ESG ratings providers under FCA mandate

Request for input by 14 January

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 November 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot