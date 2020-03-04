Foresight Group
Shard-based private equity fund
Foresight Group is a leading independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager with £2.8bn of assets under management, raised from institutional investors, family offices, private and high net-worth individuals.
The company's fund management activities now encompasses investing in the private equity and infrastructure sectors in the UK, US, Southern Europe and Australia.
Foresight was founded in 1984 by current chairman Bernard Fairman and fellow partner Peter English, who together raised £20m in venture capital. It pursued a strategy of supporting regional investment across the UK and has regional institutional funds that are managed its offices in Nottingham and Manchester.
Why it is no time for 'quick decisions' amid growing recession expectations
Market data is pointing towards a general increase in expectations of a recession in the next 12 to 18 months.
Foresight launches global infrastructure fund
Capitalising on adviser demand
Looking for alternative sources for income in the UK
Traditional sources of investment income are facing structural issues, while the alternative income sector is booming.
The realities of changes to EIS tax breaks
A cause for celebration?
Revealed: Finalists for IW's Tax Efficiency Awards 2018/19
Ceremony takes place on 30 November
Revealed: Finalists for the 2017/18 Investment Week Tax Efficiency Awards
Ceremony on 1 December
Foresight duo explore sale - report
Unclear whether group will be broken up
Foresight launches bond fund to invest in smart meters
Minimum £10,000 investment
VCT risks: Are investors aware?
Seen record inflows
How do VCTs and EIS compare for retirement planning?
Differing benefits for pensioners
Foresight hires Octopus Investments' Clarke as sales director
Career in tax-efficient products
How concerned should retail investors be about solar sector?
Large projects continue in a 'vibrant' market
Foresight Group launches £20m infrastructure EIS
Private equity manager Foresight Group has launched an infrastructure enterprise investment scheme (EIS), in a bid to offer investors access to energy infrastructure opportunities.
Solar investment: Traversing the cliff-edge
ALTERNATIVES