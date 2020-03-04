Foresight Group

Shard-based private equity fund

Foresight Group is a leading independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager with £2.8bn of assets under management, raised from institutional investors, family offices, private and high net-worth individuals.

The company's fund management activities now encompasses investing in the private equity and infrastructure sectors in the UK, US, Southern Europe and Australia.

Foresight was founded in 1984 by current chairman Bernard Fairman and fellow partner Peter English, who together raised £20m in venture capital. It pursued a strategy of supporting regional investment across the UK and has regional institutional funds that are managed its offices in Nottingham and Manchester.