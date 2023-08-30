Consumer Duty and what it could mean for asset managers

FCA Consumer Duty regulation
The Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty regulation came into effect on 31 July following months of preparation.
Investment Week asked experts what impact they thought the new rules would have and what they could mean for investors in the future.
Richard Parkin, head of retirement at BNY Mellon Investment Management
Many of the advisers I speak to say they already deliver the Consumer Duty outcomes and that the biggest change is demonstrating this.
A particular challenge is measuring the value of advice.
This may not always have a direct, measurable outcome and for some it may centre on helping clients avoid making costly mistakes.
Nonetheless, carefully considering how firms add value will help them keep their offerings relevant and competitive.
The FCA is running a thematic review of retirement income advice which, it says, ‘will be an important indicator of how firms are implementing the Consumer Duty’.
This should provide a benchmark of the FCA’s expectations and further input to how firms can develop their offerings.
Bernadine Reese, managing director of risk and compliance at Protiviti UK
Consumer Duty should inherently be a good thing for consumers in the UK, and the FCA will now have a sharper focus on whether firms are delivering good outcomes.
Some firms have changed a lot and used the opportunity to relook at their customer propositions.
Others have changed little and relied on existing practices.
The FCA will be assessing what has changed and then asking firms to demonstrate the outcomes they are delivering for customers.
Ensuring that the Consumer Duty embeds well in the industry is a strategic priority for the regulator and it will therefore be sampling and testing how it is being delivered on an on-going basis.
Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution and marketing at Brooks Macdonald Group
Firms have been aware of the new legislation for some time, and most are well prepared and focused on fair customer treatment and client care.
However, these are far-reaching rules, which demand a fresh approach.
Firms must now ask: ‘would I be happy to be treated in the way my firm treats its customers?’ and ‘would I recommend my firm’s products and services to my friends and family?’
In short, consumer needs should always be placed first, and firms now have a duty to consider the value of all products and services in the distribution chain, including their own advice fees.
Hugi Clarke, partner at Foresight Group
Understandably, Consumer Duty regulations dominate the financial services landscape.
The changes represent a seismic shift in standards and expectations for manufacturers, distributors and the public.
That said, they are the latest iteration of a recurring theme – the idea that, too often, customer outcomes remain short of expectations.
Treating Customers Fairly (2006), Retail Distribution Review (2012) and the Fair Treatment of Customers (2015) were all attempts to improve transparency, integrity and customer outcomes.
In this respect, the current regulatory changes are interesting as much because they are happening as for what they demand.
The aspirations are unimpeachable. Whether they address this age-old conundrum will not be known for some time.
Claude Kurzo, country head for the UK at J.P. Morgan Asset Management
We agree with the principle that clients are front and centre of a firm’s decision-making process.
That said, it would be remiss to not acknowledge the implementation of the Consumer Duty has been a challenging process.
The ambiguity over the new Consumer Duty, including its broad nature and scope, has resulted in some uncertainty on the respective obligations for product manufacturers and distributors.
We welcome the FCA’s continued engagement with industry throughout this process and would encourage they maintain a pragmatic approach as the rules are fully embedded.