Consumer Duty and what it could mean for asset managers

Richard Parkin, head of retirement at BNY Mellon Investment Management

Many of the advisers I speak to say they already deliver the Consumer Duty outcomes and that the biggest change is demonstrating this.

A particular challenge is measuring the value of advice.

This may not always have a direct, measurable outcome and for some it may centre on helping clients avoid making costly mistakes.

Nonetheless, carefully considering how firms add value will help them keep their offerings relevant and competitive.

The FCA is running a thematic review of retirement income advice which, it says, ‘will be an important indicator of how firms are implementing the Consumer Duty’.

This should provide a benchmark of the FCA’s expectations and further input to how firms can develop their offerings.