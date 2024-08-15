JLEN Environmental Assets launches £20m buyback after partial asset sale

JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN) is set to use the proceeds of a partial asset sale to launch a share buyback programme for up to £20m and pay down debt.
In a stock exchange notice today (15 August), the listed environmental infrastructure fund said it had signed an agreement for the sale of 51% of a portfolio of six gas-to-grid anaerobic digestion facilities to specialist developer Future Biogas for £68.1m. The proceeds from the partial sale will be used to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, while the board has also allocated £20m for buybacks. JLEN Environmental Assets faces discontinuation vote following further NAV dip "The discount to net asset value at which JLEN's shares are currently trading mat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes