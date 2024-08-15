JLEN Environmental Assets launches £20m buyback after partial asset sale

In a stock exchange notice today (15 August), the listed environmental infrastructure fund said it had signed an agreement for the sale of 51% of a portfolio of six gas-to-grid anaerobic digestion facilities to specialist developer Future Biogas for £68.1m. The proceeds from the partial sale will be used to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, while the board has also allocated £20m for buybacks. JLEN Environmental Assets faces discontinuation vote following further NAV dip "The discount to net asset value at which JLEN's shares are currently trading mat...