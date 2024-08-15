JLEN Environmental Assets launches £20m buyback after partial asset sale

Proceeds also used to pay down debt

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN) is set to use the proceeds of a partial asset sale to launch a share buyback programme for up to £20m and pay down debt.

In a stock exchange notice today (15 August), the listed environmental infrastructure fund said it had signed an agreement for the sale of 51% of a portfolio of six gas-to-grid anaerobic digestion facilities to specialist developer Future Biogas for £68.1m.  The proceeds from the partial sale will be used to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, while the board has also allocated £20m for buybacks.  JLEN Environmental Assets faces discontinuation vote following further NAV dip "The discount to net asset value at which JLEN's shares are currently trading mat...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

