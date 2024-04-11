Foresight Group assets dip as capital management division suffers £446m outflows

Net outflows in Foresight Group’s capital management division has led to a dip in the firm’s assets and funds under management, despite strong inflows into retail evergreen and institutional private equity vehicles.
In a trading update today (11 April), the infrastructure and private equity investment manager reported a dip in AUM and FUM to £11.9bn and £8.4bn, respectively, in the year to 31 March 2024. This compares to £12.2bn AUM and £9bn FUM in the previous twelve months. On a constant currency basis, AUM fell to £12.1bn, with FUM at £8.5bn. The AUM decline during the period included a reduction of £569m within the firm's "lower revenue" margin Foresight Capital Management division, comprising net outflows of £446m, including gross inflows of £274m, and negative NAV performance of £123m. ...
