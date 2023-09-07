Foresight Technology VCT launches £15m share subscription offer

FWT share class

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Since its launch in 2019, the FWT share class has raised over £25m to invest in early-stage companies.
Image:

Since its launch in 2019, the FWT share class has raised over £25m to invest in early-stage companies.

Foresight Technology VCT has launched a new offer for subscription to raise £15m, with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10m through the issue of new Foresight WAE Technology (FWT) shares.

Since its launch in 2019, the FWT share class has raised over £25m to invest in early-stage companies focused on improving the productivity, efficiency and environmental impact of industrial sectors spanning manufacturing to energy. 

Andy Bloxam, managing director for Venture Capital at Foresight Group, said: "The FWT Share Class has continued to achieve positive momentum over the past 12 months, with a number of investments into exciting, fast-growing firms at the forefront of their respective industries.

Foresight Group eyes more M&A as acquisitions boost assets

The Foresight Technology VCT has backed early-stage companies across multiple sectors, including Codeplay, a Scottish software development company, and Flusso, a Cambridge university spin-out business. 

"We have a growing number of exciting companies in our portfolio and look forward to continuing to support them while delivering results for our investors," Bloxam added. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Treasury Committee approves appointment of new Budget Responsibility Committee member

PGIM appoints real estate boss to lead newly-formed private alternatives business

More on VCTs/EIS

The subscription offer is for up to £40m of B ordinary shares, with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £20m of B ordinary shares.
VCTs/EIS

Pembroke VCT launches share offer to raise up to £60m

Over-allotment facility of up to £20m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Deal volume also fell, with the number of deals completed in 2022 (3213) down by 16% on the 3830 deals completed in 2021.
VCTs/EIS

VCTs prove resilient against wider venture capital industry decline

Strong fundraising figures

Jayna Rana
clock 23 August 2023 • 1 min read
Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin (pictured) is the chair of the Treasury Committee.
VCTs/EIS

MPs call for Treasury to set out clear plans on EIS and VCT extension

Uncertainty is ‘a risk to investment’

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Lack of new investor interest' forces BlackRock to shut $22m China Flexible Equity fund

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
02

Home REIT tenant Supportive Homes CIC enters voluntary liquidation

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

07 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement set for 22 November 2023

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
05

CEO of Swiss regulator FINMA resigns over 'high and permanent stress level'

06 September 2023 • 2 min read
06

Joe Wiggins returns to St James's Place as director of investment research

06 September 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot