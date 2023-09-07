Foresight Technology VCT launches £15m share subscription offer

Since its launch in 2019, the FWT share class has raised over £25m to invest in early-stage companies.

Since its launch in 2019, the FWT share class has raised over £25m to invest in early-stage companies focused on improving the productivity, efficiency and environmental impact of industrial sectors spanning manufacturing to energy.

Andy Bloxam, managing director for Venture Capital at Foresight Group, said: "The FWT Share Class has continued to achieve positive momentum over the past 12 months, with a number of investments into exciting, fast-growing firms at the forefront of their respective industries.

The Foresight Technology VCT has backed early-stage companies across multiple sectors, including Codeplay, a Scottish software development company, and Flusso, a Cambridge university spin-out business.

"We have a growing number of exciting companies in our portfolio and look forward to continuing to support them while delivering results for our investors," Bloxam added.