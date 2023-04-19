BofA: Credit crunch fears drive investors into highest bond allocation since GFC

The allocation to bonds is up 9 percentage points month-on-month to a 10% overweight, the largest since March 2009.

The April survey marked the most pessimistic month among investors so far this year, as they brought down their equity allocation by 2 percentage points to a net 29% underweight. This underweight relative to bonds is now at levels not seen since the GFC.

Economic growth expectations neared historic lows over the month, with 63% of investors expecting a weaker economy, the most pessimistic since December last year. However, the S&P 500 has yet to catch up with the weak macro outlook, BofA analysts wrote.

The inflation outlook was more positive, with 84% of fund managers surveyed predicting global CPI would continue falling. More than half (58%) predicted lower short-term rates, while 35% expect the Fed to start easing the cycle in the first quarter of 2024.

Following a surge of caution in March due to the banking turmoil that followed the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank, the FMS Financial Market Stability Risks indicator fell to 6.0 from 7.6 in April.

A bank credit crunch and a global recession were April's biggest tail risks, according to 35% of respondents, followed by high inflation keeping central banks hawkish (34%), a systemic credit event (16%) and a worsening of geopolitics (11%).

Almost half (48%) of investors believe US/EU commercial real estate would be the most likely source of a credit event, followed by US shadow banking (25%), US corporate debt (6%), US Treasury debt downgrade (4%), China real estate (4%) and European sovereign debt (3%).

Within stocks, fund manager allocation to financials dropped to their lowest level since May 2020, with a 15% and 13% underweight to banks and insurance. Instead, they moved to defensives, including healthcare and utilities in April.

The most crowded trades of the month were long big tech stocks (30%), short US banks (18%), long China equities (13%), short REITs (12%), long European equities (11%) and long US dollar (5%).