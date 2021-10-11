Five European sectors to meet your investment challenges

Solving for specific issues

Virtually all investors want higher returns and minimised risk, but the way to achieve these goals over the last four months of 2021 seems more complicated than ever.

Currently, it does not feel as simple as growth versus value or cyclical versus defensive given the many concerns we face in this near post-Covid world.

One way to approach markets is to consider the biggest issues facing investors and solve for those that are most pertinent to your outlook, portfolio or required returns.

We are all watching the data.

Just as investors are watching the pace of economic recovery and inflation, so are Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and company in order to determine the pace of reducing asset purchases.

This gives economic figures great importance to markets and provides a role for sector investing.

Sectors offer a historically proven way to target different macroeconomic scenarios.



