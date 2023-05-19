Deep Dive: Financial sector set to benefit from a non-zero interest rate environment

The shift from QE to QT during the past three years had altered the investment opportunities in the financial sector for Sebastiano Pirro, chief investment officer at Algebris Investments, who declared "the ‘ice age’ for European banks has finally ended”.

Speaking to Investment Week, Sebastiano Pirro, chief investment officer, Algebris Investments, said banks had been "under construction" for the past 15 years following the Global Financial Crisis, and the focus on rebuilding balance sheets and reducing risks had been "generally good for credit investors, but not so much of the equity investor".

He said: "If that was not bad enough for the beleaguered shareholder, central banks cut interest rates to negative levels or zero, which eviscerated banks' revenue from half of their balance sheet, i.e., their deposits."

Pirro said banks had become "collateral damage to central banks' quantitative easing policies", resulting in it being the "worst performing subsector in global financials", with European banks particularly suffering.

But the shift from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening during the past three years has altered the investment opportunities in the financial sector for Pirro, who declared "the ‘ice age' for European banks has finally ended".

Earlier this week, governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey defended the central bank's QT policy and said it had not been a contributor to the recent events in the banking sector.

He has persistently argued that UK banks were solvent through the recent banking crisis, and the wider global sector did not have the same weaknesses as it did pre-2008.

Pirro added the efforts of the past 15 years were now being realised, and profits for banks had recovered strongly from the 2008 collapse.

"For some time it has been clear that positive operating leverage is firmly embedded in their business models, and the recessions/slowdowns over the past few years have shown that the banking sector's balance sheets are robust, a clear demonstration of the benefits of the cautious approach taken over the last decade," he said.

The biggest push for the asset becoming attractive to investors again came from the persistent increases in interest rates, and Pirro said traditional banks that had done the work post-crisis had "benefited almost immediately and most from this policy".

He said: "Suffice to say, almost the whole of the financial sector benefits from a non-zero interest rate.

"For the first time in more than a decade, investors can and should consider both the equity and credit of European banks - and why would you not?"

David Johnson, analyst at QuotedData, did not fully agree with the CIO's that outlook for financials was as rosy as he saw it, especially when it came to banks.

He agreed the rising interest rates and steepening yield curves were a stimulus to banks' share prices and the financial sector as a whole, "as the market welcomed the positive impact it would have on lending and profit margins across the sector".

But he said investor enthusiasm "has waned as the positive effects of rising interest rates have given way to recessionary concerns", such as higher loan defaults.

Chris Elliott, manager of the Evenlode Global Equity fund, added that he was largely bearish on banks as he avoided stocks which are "asset intensive, use high leverage, or provide a commoditised good or service".

"As we have seen in the US banking market, the consequences of cyclical price or rates moves can also be unpredictable, and we would prefer a smoother ride for our investors," he said.

That did not mean there were not opportunities there according to Johnson, who noted some banks had actually strengthened during the recent issues, with the collapse of First Republic Bank providing an opportunity for JP Morgan.

He said JP Morgan's $10.6bn deal to acquire the bank had given it "a foothold in mid-market-wealth-management in the US, which would otherwise have been much harder to achieve", as the regulations usually prevent one company achieving a market share of US deposits that exceeds 10%.

Outside of banks, Elliott said he opted for adjacent assets for financials exposure, taking a bullish stance on Mastercard and Visa, for example.

"Two companies provide the trusted financial infrastructure that we use in our everyday lives, as well as vital services for banks such as fraud management," he said.

The digitalisation of the global economy could act as a "long-term tailwind for investors", Elliott said.