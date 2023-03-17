Deep Dive: Banking worries add to already sour European small-cap outlook

“The perception being Europe is a busted flush, and the reality being that corporate earnings have been very resilient.”

While the US regional banking crisis is not directly a European issue, Peter Kraus, head of small cap equities at Berenberg Wealth Asset Management, argued that despite the size of these companies, they demonstrate the issues he has with banks and other comparable financial companies, which he described as "high risk investments".

He said: "We do not invest in business models which are merely driven by external factors like interest rates or commodity prices, lacking structural growth drivers."

Kraus explained: "The current development around Silicon Valley Bank and others has once again demonstrated that these business models lack transparency of balance sheet quality and risk management."

Credit Suisse to 'pre-emptively strengthen liquidity' with $54bn central bank loan

US firm Silicon Valley Bank collapsed at the end of last week due to the idiosyncratic nature of its business and lack of coverage on deposits becoming apparent as rising interest rates pushed its largely undiversified client base of cash negative start-ups to the doors.

Shortly after SVB's implosion, Credit Suisse also found itself in trouble, leading to multiple suspensions across the European banking sector.

The Swiss bank published its delayed annual results this week, revealing the extent of its poor risk management reporting, which, combined with wider fears about the banking sector and Credit Suisse's largest shareholder refusing to add further financial backing on regulatory grounds, resulted in the bank's share price tanking over 20%.

Along with several other European banks, it had to suspend trading, although Credit Suisse has now resumed and was granted an extended loan facility by the Swiss National Bank, which saw helped the bank's shares rally to a peak of more than 30% in a single day.

While Credit Suisse and SVB are two separate events, the fears of more integral banking system issues flaring up have been widely felt in equity markets, especially in Europe.

European equities have already been dealing with the negative sentiment of macroeconomic events for over a year.

As James Carthew, head of investment companies QuotedData, said: "Ukraine, soaring energy prices, rising inflation and interest rates - there are many reasons to expect that European stocks would have struggled to perform recently and, since smaller companies are often perceived as more vulnerable to economic shocks, you might have expected that they would have been hit even harder."

ECB

Economic headwinds have mounted as the European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 50bps yesterday (16 March), despite warnings that EU banks could be vulnerable to further hawkish moves.

Chris Metcalfe, IBOSS chief investment officer, said the ECB was "a few months behind the US Fed", having also "failed to understand the implications of their super-accommodative monetary policy and let the inflation genie out of the bottle".

He expected the ECB was "more likely to overtighten monetary policy than pause too early", with the impact of the move creating "a negative backdrop for the Euro area economy, regardless of the ongoing energy crisis", as interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer.

"At some point, whether it is because they have driven the economy into a severe enough recession to quell inflation or political pressure reaches an intolerable level, rates will begin to fall again," he said.

"The timing of these things is impossible, but the ECB's reaction function will mimic the Fed, but with a lag that, in some ways, gives us a potential playbook."

In this environment, he said: "One might expect smaller companies in any region would suffer more than their larger company peers, but that does not mean there will not continue to be opportunities in the small-cap space."

Europe more attractive than the UK

James Sullivan, head of partnerships at Tyndall Investment Management, agreed with Metcalfe, arguing: "Beneath the bonnet of the Eurostoxx lies a younger, more vibrant market in the small cap sector.

"There is a classic case of a mismatch between perception and reality when it comes to Europe," he said. "The perception being Europe is a busted flush, and the reality being that corporate earnings have been very resilient."

He said it was "a largely fair assessment" that Europe has long been regarded as an old economy market, much like the UK large-cap space, especially when compared to the US.

"In isolation, this does not make it a bad market per se, just a market with a different dynamic," Sullivan said.

Unlike the UK, European markets have, on a valuation basis, held up better, meaning "the case for investing in Europe is very much in place," he said.

Larry Fink: We do not know the full consequences of easy money

For exposure to the small-cap space, Metcalfe said active value managers would be best placed to harvest returns from any additional volatility, although Carthew also saw opportunities with some growth focused managers.

He highlighted the Montanaro European Smaller Companies trust run by George Cooke and Stefan Fischerfeier, which has been hit by the abrupt change in sentiment towards growth stocks that accompanied the higher interest rate environment.

Over ten years, it has made a total return of 177.9%, according to data from FE fundinfo, ahead of the IT European Smaller Companies sector (173.6%) and its benchmark (155.5%).

However, the fund's performance has been poor recently, losing 18% over the past two years. The sector was down 12.1% over the same period, while the benchmark fell 3%.

QuotedData's Carthew backed the trust's focus on ESG and on quality, adding this should "logically have been in its favour". However, he said investors appear to have been "back-sliding on their ESG focus, lured by the charms of soaring fossil fuel producers, and putting no premium on the ability of a company to ride out any potential recession".

He said: "It seems likely that at some point things will swing back in its favour."

Another option was the European Smaller Companies trust, which has less of a growth bias than its IT European Smaller Companies peers, and has benefited from that recently, having fallen just 6.4% the past two years.

Long-term, it has still performed well, returning 256.4% over ten years.