Global dividends on track to hit pre-Covid levels as Q2 payouts soar

According to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, a strong dividend recovery is underway with payouts from companies restarting payments reaching $33.3bn, which contributed three-quarters of underlying growth in Q2.

The global total of $471.7bn was boosted by delayed 2020 dividend payments returning to their normal timetable, but also by higher special dividends and positive exchange-rate effects. There was, however, enormous divergence from region to region. Payouts were up 66.4% in Europe and 60.9% in the UK, but just 0.4% in Japan and 5.0% in North America.

On an underlying basis, dividend growth in Q2 was a more modest 11.2%. The headline figure was flattered by the normalisation of payment timetables, by large special dividends and by the translation of non-US dollar dividends at more favourable exchange rates. On an underlying basis, the year-on-year picture is ahead of our expectations and very encouraging.

Looking more closely, UK dividends bounced back strongly in the second quarter, jumping by more than three-fifths (60.9%), closely in line with the rest of Europe, having experienced a similar fall this time last year. Underlying growth was 42.2%, but the total was still 27% lower than Q2 2019.

Across Europe, half the headline growth of 66.4% was driven by companies returning to their normal dividend timetable. Underlying growth of 20.1% was almost entirely driven by cancelled payouts restarting, though mostly at lower levels than pre-pandemic. France and Spain led the rebound, but Switzerland lagged behind - reversing the 2020 picture. The regional total remained a fifth lower than Q2 2019.

In Asia Pacific ex-Japan, the headline growth of 45% was boosted by Samsung Electronics's one-off special dividend. Underlying growth was 13%. South Korea and Australia led growth in the region, but Singapore's dividends were depressed by ongoing restrictions on banking payouts. Hong Kong dividends were resilient in 2020, so had little room to rebound.

Having seen so little downside in 2020, Japan's underlying dividend growth of 11.9% was "strong". More than eight in ten Japanese companies raised their dividends year-on-year or held them steady.

In emerging markets, on an underlying basis, dividends were down 3.2% year-on-year, as cuts reflect lower 2020 profits retrospectively. Just 56% of emerging market companies raised or held their dividends in Q2.

Globally, more than eight in ten (84%) companies increased their dividends or held them steady. Those cutting were most likely to be in emerging markets and reflected the delayed impact from lower reported 2020 profits. Early in 2020, many of the dividend cuts witnessed in developed markets were by contrast pre-emptive and precautionary.

Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager on the global equity income team at Janus Henderson, said: "Just as the impact of the pandemic on company dividends has been consistent with a conventional but severe recession, so the recovery is also consistent with the rapid economic bounce-back now occurring in those parts of the world where vaccination programmes are enabling economies to reopen. Households have record savings and there is pent-up demand to spend which should be good for company profits.

"The corporate world is awash with liquidity and the financial system is robust."

There are a number of reasons driving this dividend recovery, according to Janus Henderson. The damage to company profits through the pandemic has been less severe than anticipated, with companies adapting to minimise the impact of the crisis on their operations. Also, cashflow, which is necessary for the payment of dividends, fell less in aggregate than profits. Companies were also helped by accessible credit markets and various government support schemes.

Dividends from mining companies grew fastest as they benefit from booming commodity prices, while in the banking sector, the recovery began in those parts of the world where regulators provided more clarity on an acceptable level for dividend distributions such as Australia, Europe and the UK. Defensive sectors, like telecoms, food, food retail, household products, tobacco and pharmaceuticals showed their characteristic low single-digit growth rates.

As the vaccine rollout puts economies on a recovery path, Janus Henderson noted that households have record savings and there is pent-up demand to spend which "will be good for company profits".

In Q2, the five biggest dividend payers were: Samsung Electronics, Nestlé, Rio Tinto, Sberbank of Russia and Sanofi.