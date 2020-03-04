exports
How long can the record US economic expansion continue?
Current US economic expansion now 121 consecutive months
Liontrust's Milburn: Breaking down US growth shows it is not braking too hard
Volatile GDP and government shutdown dominating US
Charles Glasse: Where I'm finding stock opportunities in Europe
If we have learned one thing in more than 30 years of investing in continental Europe it is that it is much more important to be invested in the right companies rather than trying to make top-down calls.
Janet Mui: Why trade tensions can lead to a weaker Chinese yuan
Negative impact of US tariffs
Can China survive the threat of a trade war with the US?
'Nobody wins in a war'
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: The so-called trade war
Does the US have upper hand over China?
Who are the winners and losers in China from a trade war with Trump?
US tariff threats spark market concerns
Gallery: Six reasons the emerging markets rally will continue in 2018
Emerging and frontier market equities saw strong performance in 2017
Emerging market giants: Ten charts comparing India and China
On 70th anniversary of India's independence