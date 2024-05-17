abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale

Partnership with The Big Issue Group

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

abrdn is closing its Multi-Asset Climate Solutions (MACS) fund after it failed to attract sufficient investor interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The strategy, which currently holds about £10.6m in assets under management across 161 holdings, reached its peak with £12.8m in November 2022, according to data from Morningstar Direct. Launched in February 2021 by then-Aberdeen Standard Investments in partnership with The Big Issue Group, MACS committed to sharing 20% of the net revenue generated by the fund to support TBIG's social causes. Retail investors were able to access the vehicle directly through ethical and impact investing platform The Big Exchange, which rates the fund as an Impact Leader, despite noting that "reporting ...

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
