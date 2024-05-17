abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale

abrdn is closing its Multi-Asset Climate Solutions (MACS) fund after it failed to attract sufficient investor interest, according to people familiar with the matter.
The strategy, which currently holds about £10.6m in assets under management across 161 holdings, reached its peak with £12.8m in November 2022, according to data from Morningstar Direct. Launched in February 2021 by then-Aberdeen Standard Investments in partnership with The Big Issue Group, MACS committed to sharing 20% of the net revenue generated by the fund to support TBIG's social causes. Retail investors were able to access the vehicle directly through ethical and impact investing platform The Big Exchange, which rates the fund as an Impact Leader, despite noting that "reporting ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes