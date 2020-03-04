european equities
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Jupiter's De Blonay: Europe's untapped payments potential
Three reasons why payments 'status quo' will not last
Europe's energy sector's de-rating 'seems excessive'
The European energy sector has underperformed the broader European market over the past three years by 3.4% on an annualised basis.
Millennial 'buy less, buy better' ethos changing the retail sector
In 2020, five people will enter the growing global middle class every second, reinforcing the secular, long-term appeal of discretionary consumer spending, and consequently, the luxury sector.
Franklin Templeton shutters Mutual Shares and European Opps funds
Assets fall to unsustainable levels
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone
Follows strong year for inflows
Glimmers of hope for European stocks as sentiment improves
Glimmers of hope have recently begun to emerge for European equities.
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: What can we expect from financial markets in 2020?
On cusp of 'radically new chapter'
Columbia Threadneedle names new manager of Pan European Equity Dividend fund
One of two lead portfolio management promotions in European equities
Schroders survey: 94% of investors concerned about Brexit
Annual UK adviser survey
The two factors needed for the rise in Europe's markets to continue
Europe's stockmarkets are on average up more than 20% this year.
Industry Voice: European equities: Finding the diamonds in the rough
Advisers and investors may ask themselves whether there are good reasons to consider Europe for investing. Carmignac’s Head of European Equities and Fund Manager Mark Denham argues that if you know where to look, there is much to be optimistic about....
Why European equity valuations appear attractive
European equity markets have struggled to perform since the start of 2018 owing to the relaunch of trade wars by US President Trump, coupled with uncertainty surrounding Brexit.
Why are investors still flocking towards European bonds?
Despite a recent sell-off, $17trn in global bonds trade with a negative yield.
What can we expect from the European Central Bank this week?
Questions over further quantitative easing rollout
Partner Insight: Four perspectives on global equity
Despite the return of volatility, there's plenty of growth and value to be found across global equity markets by active managers. What's more, compelling alternatives are available for those looking for a differential in their equity allocations. Darren...
Partner Insight: "We look for stories that revolve around seeking change" - Hermes
Hermes' Tim Crockford on finding the mid-market diamonds in Europe's uncertain industries
Industry Voice: Conviction in European Equities - Finding Opportunities Amid Uncertainty
Tawhid Ali, CIO for European Equities, and Andrew Birse, Portfolio Manager for European Value Equities, believe that high conviction and a 'private equity-like' research mindset is vital for identifying opportunities amid uncertain market environments.
Partner Insight - Europe: Don't judge a book by its cover
3 minutes with Mark Denham, Head of European Equities at Carmignac
Record low rates and post the elections: Where to invest in Europe
Political and structural changes abound
The sectors where Europe has the advantage
Despite some emerging evidence that Europe's economic prospects may be stabilising, the direction of the region's equity markets remains determined by extraneous factors, notably the progress of ongoing US-China trade negotiations.
Industry Voice: Beat the Warning Lights:
Managing Risk in European Equities
IA Global sector pulls in highest flows on record as investors shun UK and Europe
Fixed income best-selling asset class