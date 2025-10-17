Evelyn Partners sheds UK equities in Core MPS rebalance

Europe ex-UK ‘more appealing’

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Evelyn Partners has reduced its UK equities exposure across its Core Managed Portfolio Service (MPS), addressing “a large overweight to the UK and more modest underweight to Europe”.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Fixed income investors searching for 'yield pockets' amid uncertainty

Bitcoin demand driving 'the birth of a new asset class'

More on Managed funds

Quilter Investors launches absolute return fund as part of WealthSelect MPS range
Managed funds

Quilter Investors launches absolute return fund as part of WealthSelect MPS range

Will be managed by Janus Henderson Investors

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 14 October 2025 • 2 min read
Janus Henderson's global products head predicts downfall of mutual funds over next 20 years
Managed funds

Janus Henderson's global products head predicts downfall of mutual funds over next 20 years

Active ETFs to grow

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 September 2025 • 2 min read
Quilter WealthSelect MPS moves equity gains into fixed income in latest rebalance
Managed funds

Quilter WealthSelect MPS moves equity gains into fixed income in latest rebalance

Tariffs 'a headwind to corporate earnings'

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 30 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot