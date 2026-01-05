Tyndall IM takes over management of VT Downing European Unconstrained Income fund

Strategy rebranded

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Tyndall Investment Management has received approval to rename the VT Downing European Unconstrained Income fund to VT Tyndall European Unconstrained fund after becoming its investment manager on 1 January 2026.

Fundsmith adds Dutch firm to portfolio as top holdings disappoint
Fundsmith adds Dutch firm to portfolio as top holdings disappoint

Stake in Magnum Ice Cream following Unilever demerger

Hargreaves adds Invesco Global Emerging Markets fund to Wealth Shortlist

