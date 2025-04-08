UK equities bleed £1.2bn in March while North American peers enjoy best month in a year

Ahead of Trump’s April tariffs

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Just weeks before President Donald Trump unleashed his tariffs on markets, investors piled into US-focused funds at the expense of UK equity mandates.

North American equities raked in more than £1.7bn in March, the sector's third best month on record and the strongest month since March 2024. Calastone said the majority of inflows went into "exclusively" US-focused funds, with investors "overwhelmingly" opting for index trackers, which pulled in "£8 in every £10 of the inflows to North American equity funds".  Bentley Reid's Paul O'Neill: No reason to buy UK yet Global funds, mainly consisting of US equities, attracted just £580m of inflows last month, despite having been the most popular sector in recent years. The data pre-em...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

