What is the outlook for Europe in 2020?
All eyes on the ECB
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
M&G's Leaviss: Beware the widow-maker
The one trade to watch out for
Bond managers prepare for volatility in Europe as Italy plans new 'currency'
Proposals for new 'mini-BOTs' mooted
Kames Capital nabs new head of high yield from Janus Henderson
Eleanor Price also joins team
Three reasons to invest in Europe - and three reasons to avoid it
Brexit and currency weakness key factors
Fidelity's McQuaker: 'For things to get better, they may have to get worse'
Spotlight on central banks
May confirms Brexit vote delay amid fears of deal being rejected 'by large margin'
Sterling continues to plummet
Why Europe is well set for a rotation into value stocks
After a strong 2017, the first half of this year has seen increased volatility in world markets, as monetary policy tightens and political events elicit caution. World growth is expected to remain robust, but with downward revisions for the next two years....
What should investors consider when currency hedging?
Growing cost for European investors
The biggest monetary experiment in history is coming to an end
Monetary policy killed the market-based economy
2017: The year all planets aligned
Is the best behind us?
'We should now call this a crisis': Italian bond yields surge to highest since 2012 amid snap election fears
Government bond yields soar
10-year Italian bond yields climb as populist parties agree coalition
Euro up against most major currencies
Dolfin's CIO on why he's positive on Europe and the UK
Expectations of a 'soft Brexit'
Raymond James' Chris Bailey on earnings in Europe
Political concerns remain
'Political risk is back roaring': Managers warn election result is 'bad news' for Italy
Hung parliament most likely result
PIMCO's Sundstrom: It is the first time in my career where FX has had such a deep impact on asset selection
Underweight European equities
Amundi: Sterling could fall below €1 after Brexit completion
First time in history
Sterling reaches $1.40 as RLAM's Greetham warns of 'sudden drop in the pound'
Currency strength 'unlikely to last'
Update: Euro hits four-month high despite Catalan uncertainty
PM Rajoy yet to accept regional election outcome
Update: FCA follows ESMA with cryptocurrency product warning
Cryptocurrency CFDs are “increasingly being marketed to consumers"