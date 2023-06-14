Federated Hermes unveils short-term euro prime fund

Run by Gary Skedge and Joanne Bartell

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund is the firm’s first euro-denominated money markets solution.
Image:

The fund is the firm’s first euro-denominated money markets solution.

Federated Hermes has launched a fund targeting high-quality euro short-term debt instruments.

The Federated Hermes Short-Term Euro Prime fund is the firm's first euro-denominated money markets solution and the first European-domiciled liquidity product it has launched.

Co-managed by Gary Skedge and Joanne Bartell, the fund will be overseen by Deborah Cunningham, CIO of global liquidity markets; and Paige Wilhelm, senior portfolio manager and head of the prime liquidity group.

In a statement, Federated Hermes pointed to increased interest rates from the European Central Bank as having "reignited investor demand for the asset class in recent months".

The fund will measure its comparative performance against the IMMFA EUR Prime MMFS Stable NAV peer group.

Cunningham said: "In an uncertain and volatile market environment, short-term debt can offer investors a low-risk, highly liquid solution, invested in high-quality assets.

"We believe that the European short-term debt market offers particularly attractive investment opportunities amid higher interest rates as well as protection from inflation."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Megan Greene MPC appointment approved by Treasury Committee

SIF 2023: Asset managers 'more worried than ever' about greenwashing

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Shareholders will vote on the merger at the company's EGM on 21 June.
Unit trusts/OEICs

River and Mercantile eyes merger of two underperforming funds

To be approved by shareholders

Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read
The Article 8 fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of between 30 and 60 firms.
Unit trusts/OEICs

BlackRock launches materials transition fund

Brown to Green Materials

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read
John Husselbee (pictured) explained the changes would 'ensure clarity and transparency' for clients.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Liontrust alters returns focus and rebrands Multi-Asset Active fund range

MA Explorer range

Cristian Angeloni
clock 12 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

SIF 2023: 'Performance is a red herring'

14 June 2023 • 4 min read
02

Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM

14 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK GDP grows 0.2% in April

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

TwentyFour co-founders Ford and Kirk retire

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

AssetCo posts 'modest' AUM rise despite 'toughest six months' for active equity firms

14 June 2023 • 3 min read
06

Partner Content: The growth potential of climate change - Is it worth the investment?

14 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot