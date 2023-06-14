Federated Hermes unveils short-term euro prime fund

The fund is the firm’s first euro-denominated money markets solution.

The Federated Hermes Short-Term Euro Prime fund is the firm's first euro-denominated money markets solution and the first European-domiciled liquidity product it has launched.

Co-managed by Gary Skedge and Joanne Bartell, the fund will be overseen by Deborah Cunningham, CIO of global liquidity markets; and Paige Wilhelm, senior portfolio manager and head of the prime liquidity group.

In a statement, Federated Hermes pointed to increased interest rates from the European Central Bank as having "reignited investor demand for the asset class in recent months".

The fund will measure its comparative performance against the IMMFA EUR Prime MMFS Stable NAV peer group.

Cunningham said: "In an uncertain and volatile market environment, short-term debt can offer investors a low-risk, highly liquid solution, invested in high-quality assets.

"We believe that the European short-term debt market offers particularly attractive investment opportunities amid higher interest rates as well as protection from inflation."