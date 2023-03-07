CVC Income and Growth raises dividend targets

Effective immediately

CVC expects 2023 annual dividend target yields of 7.42% and 7.86% for Sterling and Euro share classes, respectively
With immediate effect, targets for ordinary Sterling shares will rise to 7.5p, and to 7c per ordinary Euro share, the company said in a London Stock Exchange announcement this morning (7 March).

This means that its quarterly dividends will be increased to 1.875p per Sterling share and to 1.75c per Euro share, including the company's Q1 2023 dividends, which will be payable in the second quarter of the year.

At current prices, CVC said it expects 2023 annual dividend target yields of 7.42% and 7.86% for Sterling and Euro share classes, respectively.

Global dividends hit record $1.6trn in 2022

Chair Richard Bol é at said: "The board of directors has given detailed consideration, not only to the current cash yield of the investment vehicle's underlying portfolio by principal reference to its weighted average coupon, but also to market expectations around future trends in default rates and the direction of risk-free rates in the company's chosen markets, given the company's predominantly floating rate exposure.

"The board is mindful that shareholders expect changes to dividend targets to be made on a sustainable basis, and thus, in the absence of significant and relevant unexpected macroeconomic or geopolitical events, the company's annual dividend targets will not be changed for at least the next 12 months."

Any increases beyond the current forecast in the event of surplus cash income will be made to CVC's Q4 2023 dividends, payable in the first quarter of 2024, he added.

CVC Income and Growth trust waives 15% performance fee

"There should be no expectation as to the level of any such adjustments or indeed whether such adjustments will arise at all," Bol é at added.

Last month, CVC Credit Partners, manager of CVCE, waived its right to a performance fee.  Alongside an ongoing charge of 1.59%, which includes an annual vehicle management fee of 0.9% of net asset value, the £219m trust charged an extra 15% performance fee of the excess total return, if any.

