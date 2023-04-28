BofA: ECB likely to pursue 50bps hike

In a BofA Global Research report, Ruben Segura-Cayuela argued that if core inflation remains in line with or stronger than expectations, without any "bad surprises on lending" emerging, he predicted a 50bps hike from the central bank.

However, Segura-Cayuela clarified that any dovish data revealed in the forecasts of the ECB, along with potential strategic considerations, would shift expectations to a 25bps rate hike.

Eurozone inflation is due to be published 2 May, just two days before the ECB's crucial interest rate decision.

Other crucial data for the central bank decision released that day include the ECB bank lending survey and M3/lending data, Segura-Cayuela said.

Views on what interest rate levels the ECB will pursue have begun to vary wildly, with a poll of economists by Bloomberg predicting only a 25bps hike next week.

The poll assigned a 20% chance of a larger hike being made.

Segura-Cayuela added the ECB was "still likely to avoid giving forward guidance and to insist on data-dependence", as it watches eagerly to see if inflation would continue to fall. A decision on quantitative tightening is expected in June.

The BofA economist noted the ongoing fiscal rule debate occurring in the EU, following the publication of draft legislation by the European Commission this week.

He said the draft had embraced "some of the riskier approaches put on the table by the German government's proposal", though stated it was still at an early stage.

Nevertheless, Segura-Cayuela said: "What is clear is that rules along these lines would entail rapid fiscal tightening in several countries. That is a major downside risk to medium-term growth."