ECB expected to hold interest rates at 2% as cutting cycle 'likely ended'

Political turmoil could derail ECB’s approach

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hold interest rates at 2% once again when it meets tomorrow (11 September).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Confidence in global markets continues to retract as uncertainty bites

Quintet Private Bank adds two former CEOs and Deutsche Bank CIO to board

More on Markets

ECB expected to hold interest rates at 2% as cutting cycle 'likely ended'
Markets

ECB expected to hold interest rates at 2% as cutting cycle 'likely ended'

Political turmoil could derail ECB’s approach

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read
Confidence in global markets continues to retract as uncertainty bites
Markets

Confidence in global markets continues to retract as uncertainty bites

Sentiment toward North America fell 14%

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read
Paras Anand: Investors should brace for correction as markets face winter of discontent
Markets

Paras Anand: Investors should brace for correction as markets face winter of discontent

'Time to rebalance portfolios'

Paras Anand
clock 10 September 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot