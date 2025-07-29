European stocks fall as US trade pact receives backlash from European leaders

Backlash from prominent European politicians has funnelled through into the market, causing currency and equity jitters.
Following US President Donald Trump's confirmation on Sunday (27 July) that a deal between his country and the EU had been struck, the bloc's single currency has fallen. US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates The Euro was trading 0.5% down against the dollar at $1.15 at the time of reporting, according to data from MarketWatch. French prime minister François Bayrou argued that the EU had caved to Trump's threats of increasing trade levies. In a post on X, he said: "It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, brought together to affirm their common values and ...
