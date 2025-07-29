European stocks fall as US trade pact receives backlash from European leaders

Euro weakens against dollar

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Backlash from prominent European politicians has funnelled through into the market, causing currency and equity jitters.

Following US President Donald Trump's confirmation on Sunday (27 July) that a deal between his country and the EU had been struck, the bloc's single currency has fallen.  US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates The Euro was trading 0.5% down against the dollar at $1.15 at the time of reporting, according to data from MarketWatch.  French prime minister François Bayrou argued that the EU had caved to Trump's threats of increasing trade levies.  In a post on X, he said: "It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, brought together to affirm their common values and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Shop prices climb in further inflation headache for UK government

Wise shareholders greenlight plans to move fintech's main listing to the US

More on Markets

Wise shareholders greenlight plans to move fintech's main listing to the US
Markets

Wise shareholders greenlight plans to move fintech's main listing to the US

Some shareholder disagreement

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 29 July 2025 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: European stocks rise at the open after EU and US reach trade agreement
Markets

Market Movers blog: European stocks rise at the open after EU and US reach trade agreement

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 25 July 2025 • 1 min read
European stocks rise as US and EU near trade deal
Global

European stocks rise as US and EU near trade deal

CAC 40 up 1.4%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot