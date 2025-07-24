European stocks rise as US and EU near trade deal

European indices rose as markets opened today (24 July) as expectations grow that the US and the European Union are set to strike a trade deal.
At the time of reporting, the STOXX Europe 600, which also includes some UK companies, had risen 1.1%, according to data from MarketWatch. Similarly, the German DAX rose 0.8% at the open while France's CAC 40 index shot up 1.4%. US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan This followed reports from the Financial Times on Wednesday (23 July) evening that a trade deal between the US and the EU was close to being struck. The pact would impose a 15% tariff on European imports in a deal similar to the one penned between the White House and Japan earlier this week. "Indeed, if a 15%...
