European stocks rise as US and EU near trade deal

CAC 40 up 1.4%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

European indices rose as markets opened today (24 July) as expectations grow that the US and the European Union are set to strike a trade deal.

At the time of reporting, the STOXX Europe 600, which also includes some UK companies, had risen 1.1%, according to data from MarketWatch.  Similarly, the German DAX rose 0.8% at the open while France's CAC 40 index shot up 1.4%. US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan This followed reports from the Financial Times on Wednesday (23 July) evening that a trade deal between the US and the EU was close to being struck. The pact would impose a 15% tariff on European imports in a deal similar to the one penned between the White House and Japan earlier this week.  "Indeed, if a 15%...

