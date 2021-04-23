ESG ETFs
ESG Blog: 90% of AXA IM's eligible funds come under 'most demanding' SFDR disclosures
Round-up of ESG coverage
It's easier being green: Why investors are flocking to sustainable products
Niche bonds and funds are now in vogue
ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand
ETFs now $6.3trn industry
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Commits to doubling ESG ETF options to 150 among other actions
LGIM and Foxberry to launch sustainable US equity ETF
$550m raised in advance of launch
UK ETFs boast biggest individual country inflows in October
According to Lyxor's Money Monitor
Ossiam launches low carbon US equity ETF
Natixis Investment Managers' affiliate
Invesco mulls ESG ETFs in concentrated push into ETF space
Raft of Q1 launches
Morningstar IM launches ESG managed portfolios
Five multi-asset portfolios