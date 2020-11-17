It's easier being green: Why investors are flocking to sustainable products

Some 101 out of 277 UK equity or bond fund launches year to date are ESG

Sustainability is dominating fund launches this year. Though it is not the majority of new funds coming to market, ESG is by far the single clearest theme across equity and bond launches.

Some 101 out of 277 UK equity or bond fund launches year to date are ESG or sustainable in one form or another - 36% of the total.

That is quite a shift for something that just a few years ago was considered niche.

Up a gear

Looking first at equity, of the 214 funds launched so far this year, 83 are sustainable. The headline figure, however, conceals a more remarkable trend.

Whereas 26% of equity mutual fund launches this year have fallen into this category, 62% of ETFs fit the bill.

There has been a palpable gear change since last year, when only 19% of equity ETFs and 12% of UK-registered mutual fund launches were sustainable.

So, while equity ESG launches are generally picking up pace, they are going at breakneck speed in the world of ETFs.

The largest equity launches have already gathered up considerable assets, with the two CSIF ETFs in the five-top funds accounting for almost £2bn (see table below).

While two out of the five top funds are mutual funds, only ACS Climate Transition is actively managed, with a respectable £737m under management since its August launch.

Passive millennials

The number of equity ETFs is bumped up by a dozen offerings from Lyxor, the ETF arm of Société Générale. The firm has enticed investors with titles such as disruptive technology, smart cities, and even millennials.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Lyxor, far from being an outlier skewing the data, is part of a deep-seated trend. Other significant launchers are CSIF and HSBC, with six apiece, and iShares, with five. CSIF has also launched a further three equity ESG mutual funds with different regional focuses, all passives.

ESG is now truly global. Less than a decade ago, I recall a Japan equity analyst spraying coffee through his nose when I asked him what his ESG methodology was as he took a swig from his mug: "This is Japan, not Germany, y'know."

Those days are gone, with the country's Government Pension Investment Fund - the largest pension scheme in the world - adopting ESG and therefore a game changer both nationally and regionally.

Lyxor is far from the only manager offering targeted ESG ETFs. Investor demand for products aligned to the Paris Agreement - of which there have been seven so far this year - or, say, targeting specific UN sustainable development goals is driving finely differentiated ETFs.