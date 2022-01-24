Bloomberg Intelligence upgrades ESG predictions for 2025

ESG assets could reach $41trn this year

clock • 1 min read
ESG assets are expected to hit $41trn this year, with Bloomberg Intelligence upgrading its predictions on the uptake of ESG ETFs and ESG debt.

The company had previously predicted that global ESG assets would surpass $50trn by 2025, meaning that ESG assets would account for one third of the total assets under management globally.

While Bloomberg predicted in July 2021 that the $3trn ESG debt market could grow to $11trn by 2025, it has already surpassed $4trn, with its new projections for 2025 rising more than a third to $15trn.

ESG ETFs also saw their growth rate upgraded in predictions, from $1trn by 2025 in July to $1.3trn today. This would represent about 4% of global ETF assets, which seems possible given that ESG constituted 10% of the global ETF flows in 2021.

Cumulative ESG ETF inflows for 2021 surpassed Bloomberg's previous prediction of $121 billion, with over $75 billion recorded in the first half of the year. Investment in ESG ETFs has grown for more than 38 straight months.

ESG assets on track to exceed $50trn by 2025

ESG assets surpassed $35 trillion in 2020, up from $30.6 trillion in 2018 and $22.8 trillion in 2016.

Europe dominated the ESG market until 2018, currently accounting for half of all ESG assets. However, the USA has taken the lead, seeing more than 40% growth in the last two years and expecting to surpass $20trn in 2022, even if growth slows this year.

Adeline Diab, director of research ESG at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: "We expect ESG funds in Europe to double their market share, with re-branded products making up half by 2025, spurred by investor demand and unprecedented levels of development.

"However, the trend may be a double-edged sword. Regulation will play an important role as scrutiny and requirements increasingly seek to tackle the risk of funds' greenwashing."

