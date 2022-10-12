According to Morningstar's latest Direct European ETF Asset Flows update, assets under management dropped from €1.31trn to €1.17trn in the second quarter due to falling equity and bond markets over the period, which was caused by inflation pressures, the war in Ukraine and 2023 recession prospects.

However, ESG ETFs continued to attract inflows. In the third quarter, they gathered €14.9bn, up from €6.7bn in the previous quarter. Assets grew to €225.6bn from €216bn and now represent 17.7% of total assets invested in ETFs in Europe.

Against a difficult market environment, investors demonstrated a general preference for the perceived security of fixed income. Bond ETFs saw inflows of €8.1bn at the end of the third quarter, up from €3.2bn in the second.

This was offset by declines in bond market valuations, with assets in bond ETFs only increasing by €1.2bn to €297.6bn.

Equity ETFs experienced outflows of €6.6bn, partly reversing the €13.8bn of inflows in the second quarter, and assets fell by €26m to €849bn. The ESG segment of the market, however, netted €9.1bn of flows, but this was still not enough to produce an overall positive flows outcome.

Strategic-beta ETFs had €7.7bn of outflows, with value strategies taking the brunt by shedding €3.4bn. Thematic ETFs experienced mild outflows of €200m. Commodity ETFs and ETCs suffered €9bn of outflows in the third quarter.

Among the top five ETF providers in Europe, Vanguard was the only one closing the quarter on positive ground with €2bn of inflows. iShares and Amundi, the two largest providers, saw outflows of €2.8bn and €4.7bn, respectively.