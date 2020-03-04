equity income
The Big Question: Which alternatives might fit the bill as replacements for stricken Woodford fund?
Experts reveal their top picks
Global dividends hit new record in Q1 but UK lags global average
Janus Henderson Global Dividend index
Best and worst-performing funds over ten years of QE
A decade of fiscal stimulus
Quilter helps UK dividends reach third-quarter record of £32.3bn
Annual forecast upped to just shy of £100bn
AIM dividends triple in six years to pass £1bn in 2018
'Astonishing growth'
Premier AM to launch global income fund
Targeting an annual yield of 6%
Update: RWC reveals new UK equity income fund will be first UK-domiciled UCITS
High conviction, value strategy
Miton's Williams drops consumer names as he eyes dividend opportunities in energy stocks
Focus shifting towards sustainability
Five 'income incubators' from the small-cap market
Small-cap players
Schroders equity manager Kelly departs
Simon Adler and Nick Kirrage to take up management duties
'It wasn't the outcome we hoped for': Hargreaves UK income fund falls 7% in first year
Provident Financial impact
Woodford confident changing investment backdrop will bolster poorly-performing funds
Investment backdrop to look 'very different'
Which funds topped SharingAlpha charts in January?
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of January, with Terry Smith's (pictured) Fundsmith topping the charts as the most highly-rated provider, while his £14bn Equity fund was the most popular in fund-of-funds...
M&G's Rhodes on the opportunity in 'distressed' energy stocks
Increasing demand for oil
LGIM adds fourth equity income fund with European mandate
Managed by Andrew Koch
Franklin Templeton's Morton shrinks utilities exposure on 'political football' concerns
Government imposed energy price cap
Charles Stanley rebrands Matterley fund as it moves to monthly distribution
Moving to monthly income
Evenlode to reduce fees on £1.5bn Income fund
Effective as of 1 November
Fund buyers warn on potential pitfalls when investing in income ETFs
Amid rising popularity of products
FE replaces Woodford's flagship product with recently launched Income Focus fund in latest Approved List rebalance
Switched number of US products
Big questions for AllianzGI's Gergel: What are the greatest headwinds facing the industry?
Challenges for income investors
Update: GAM snaps up ex-Artemis manager Gosden; plans for income fund launch
Spent 13 years at Artemis
LGIM expands active equity team with second appointment
Follows hire of Stephen Message