'Plenty of opportunities': Who is Peel Hunt's top trust pick for income investors?

Law Debenture's consistent performance and strong yield has seen it tipped as a top trust as Peel Hunt has uncovered opportunities for income-hungry investors.

For income hunters, 2020 fell short. Bond yields declined, the Bank of England's base rate was cut from 0.75% to 0.1%, while the yield to maturity on 10-year gilts fared only slightly better at around 0.3%.

However, Peel Hunt has identified opportunities in investment trusts - and Law Debenture has been picked out as a consistent performer with a strong, stable yield.

Comprising of two parts, Law Debenture's focus is on long-term capital growth and steadily increasing income, rooted by a modest value bias.

For Peel Hunt, the standout statistic is the longevity of Law Debenture's success, outperforming over one, three, five and ten-year periods.

2020 saw the firm deliver a net asset value (NAV) total return of -1%, which in comparison to the index return of -10%, reveals the more defensive characteristics of the trust and its ability to maintain its value amid uncertain times.

For investors looking for a healthy dividend, Peel Hunt believes that Law Debenture can offer investors a stable yield, as the board has reaffirmed its intention to maintain the FY 2019 dividend of 26pps for FY 2020. This puts it on a prospective yield of 4%.

Additionally, Law Debenture has a 41-year track record of growing or maintaining the dividend along with a strong revenue reserve cover of 1.2x, post the first two quarterly dividends for FY20.

Looking ahead to a recovering UK economy, the established and steady performance of Law Debenture enables the investment portfolio to capitalise on a sustained UK economic upturn, while rewarding investors with a stable yield.

Peel Hunt analysts Anthony Leatham and Ollie Nott said: "We continue to see plenty of opportunities for equity income investors, particularly for investment trusts that benefit from structural advantages, either through enhanced dividend payments from revenue and/or capital reserve distributions, active use of borrowing to enhance returns and/or portfolio income, and take advantage of the closed-ended structure to remain invested when other funds see redemption pressures.

"Discount volatility can be friend or foe but in a recovery scenario, we see this as an additional source of value add."