HSBC GAM hires head of long-term equities from Barings

HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC GAM) has appointed Darryl Lucas as global head of long-term equities, based in London.

Reporting to Vis Nayar, UK and Europe chief investment officer and deputy CIO for equities, Lucas will be responsible for the global build-out of HSBC GAM's global long term active equity suite, which aims to deliver both growth and income while limiting downside risks through concentrated portfolios.

Lucas joins from Barings, where he was most recently managing director and head of equity income, having also launched the Barings Global Dividend Champions and Barings Global Cautious Equity funds. He also served as head of equity income at Sarasin & Partners and credit analyst at ABN Amro.

Nayar said: "Clients are telling us that they want capital growth, but also want their portfolios to provide much-needed income. Darryl's hire will help us build a suite of products that deliver both income and growth, while at the same time limiting downside risk.

"Darryl not only has a strong performance track record in global equity and global equity income strategies, and was recently ranked in the top few percentile of each respective peer group, but also comes from a credit analyst background, which helps him apply a deep fundamental analysis of companies and the value they can bring to client portfolios."