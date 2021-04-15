Premier Miton hires ASI's Will James for European equity income launch

Premier Miton Investors has appointed Will James, previously deputy head of European equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), to manager its new European equity income fund.

In his new role, he will work closely with the firm's equity team led by Gervais Williams. At ASI, James ran the ASI Europe ex UK Income Equity strategy.

Further details of the new Premier Miton fund will be announced shortly, subject to regulatory approval.

The firm said it will offer investors access to a wide range of investment opportunities via an active, bottom up, through-cycle approach to equity income investing, while also integrating key ESG factors in the investment process.

The product will join the group's existing equity income range, including its UK equity income and global sustainable equity income focused strategies.

Premier Miton to launch sustainable European equity fund with thematics focus

James said: "I am excited to be joining Premier Miton Investors to launch a new European equity income fund. I am looking forward to working as part of Premier Miton Investors' impressive and successful equities team.

"This is a fascinating time to be a European equity income manager. As the recovery, post the Covid-19 pandemic, comes through in Europe, the potential for dividends and dividend growth is as attractive as I can remember it in my years as an equity income fund manager.

"Europe has been, and I believe will continue to be, an exceptional region in which active and engaged equity income investing can thrive."

CIO Neil Birrell added: "We are delighted that Will James is joining our investment team to launch a European equity income fund. Will is an experienced and highly regarded European equity income fund manager and has built a very strong track record for performance and raising AUM in this area.

"Over the last year or so we have hired a number of high quality fund managers into our fixed income and UK equity income teams, as well as hiring a new global sustainable fund manager and global smaller companies team.

"The addition of Will is another example of our intention to continue to develop and grow our business, and gives us the opportunity to offer our clients a broader range of high quality, relevant, active investment funds."