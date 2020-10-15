Deep Dive into emerging market equities: Good time to invest in the sector during pandemic - or not?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic was not limited to just developed markets. Four emerging market equities experts throw the spotlight on the sector with Investment Week in this week's Deep Dive.

Christopher White, co-manager of the Somerset Emerging Markets Discovery fund

In an era where stock returns have been dominated by US and Chinese technology mega caps, few areas could be further from the limelight than small- and mid-cap companies in emerging markets. These stocks have underperformed their large-cap peers for four years running, while global emerging markets as a whole have lagged US stocks for a decade.

The flight to safety that accompanied the global arrival of the virus only intensified these trends: in the space of a few months earlier this year, around $100bn was withdrawn from emerging capital markets.

As a result, emerging market (EM) stocks have underperformed again this year; and within EM, small caps have again lagged as investors have retreated into the most liquid and defensive large-cap stocks.

EM versus developed market (DM) stock valuations, and within EM small versus large valuations, are now at historically low levels.

The withdrawal of capital, depressed sentiment and low valuations are often the ingredients of bull markets to come.

For that reason we think now is a particularly interesting time to be looking at emerging market equities in general and emerging market small caps in particular.

Global emerging markets is a heterogeneous asset class and there have been large recent divergences beneath the surface in country and sector performance which have thrown up some compelling opportunities.

Firstly, the Asian countries within GEM have starkly outperformed the western emerging markets in LatAm and EMEA this year.

This has been driven by the economic impact of Covid-19, which has hit assets in the western emerging markets, where sovereign balance sheets are generally weaker than in north Asia.

As a result, the valuation premium Asia enjoys over LatAm is now historically high.

Mobius IT slashes cash weighting as it deploys capital into 'vulnerable' Brazil and Turkey

As a multiple of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - a proxy for cashflow), the MSCI Emerging Market Asia index started the year on 7.4x and now trades on 9.4x, while the MSCI Emerging Market LatAm index started the year on 5.8x and now trades on 5.3x; Asia's premium to LatAm has increased from around 25% to around 75%.

Over the past 20 years, every historical period of two or more quarters in which Asia has enjoyed such a large valuation premium to LatAm has presaged a period of strong LatAm outperformance.

This is unsurprising: it is an easy truth to forget that economies and stockmarkets are cyclical, and busts sow the seeds of booms; low valuations and gloomy sentiment pave the way for higher prospective returns, high valuations the reverse.

In addition to lower stockmarket valuations, Latin American economies are now also characterised by cheap currencies.

Brazil's real effective exchange rate has not been this cheap since the early 2000s, Mexico's not since the tequila crisis in the mid-1990s (in each case, the trough preceded a period of high dollar returns from domestic stocks).

There have also been big differences in sectoral performance. For example, emerging market healthcare stocks are up around 30% year to date, while financials have fallen by about the same amount.

This is perhaps not surprising given the magnitude of the economic shock the global economy has undergone and the respective cyclicality and acyclicality of those sectors.

M&G's Calich: Opportunities still persist in EM bonds

However, the valuation differential between the two sectors has reached an unprecedented level, as the chart above shows. When valuation dispersions reach this sort of extreme, a reversal becomes increasingly likely.

We own five lending institutions in the Somerset Emerging Markets Discovery fund, all of which are strongly capitalised, well-provisioned and have high underlying profitability (with an average 2019 return of 18.9%), but are trading at an almost 40% discount to their five-year average price-to-book multiples. We are confident they will recover.

Emerging market small caps were an out of favour section of an out of favour asset class going into this year; the market dislocations brought about by the virus have accelerated capital outflows and pushed valuations down further, to historically depressed levels.

Within emerging markets, North Asia has been resilient, while healthcare and technology stocks have rallied; other regions and sectors are cheaper than ever by comparison.

The Somerset EM Discovery fund seeks to capitalise on these historically extreme divergences by investing in great businesses in less loved parts of the global emerging markets, seeking out companies with superior economics but without halo valuations.

The strongest future returns rarely come from the most popular areas. In our view there has not been a better opportunity than today to invest in emerging market small-cap stocks for a long time.