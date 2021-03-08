BMO GAM's Prior: Three female-led fund picks for International Women's Day

Kelly Prior, fund manager in the multi-manager people team at BMO Global Asset Management, gives Investment Week three examples of female fund managers she believes could offer investors strong performance and portfolio diversification over the long term.

Omotunde Lawal

Barings' head of emerging market corporate debt and lead manager of the Barings Emerging Markets Debt Short Duration and Corporate Bond funds

Omotunde Lawal joined Babson Capital Markets in 2014, which in 2016 amalgamated its subsidiaries - Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers, Wood Creek Capital Management and Baring Asset Management - into one firm under the Barings brand.

Since March 2018, the manager has headed up the firm's $54.1m Corporate Bond and $136.7m Emerging Markets Debt Short Duration funds.

The power of you: Own your unique experiences and use them as a force for good in the industry

Over this period, both funds are in first and second place respectively within their 29-strong IA Global EM Bonds - Hard Currency sector, with gains of 29% and 23.1% according to data from FE fundinfo.

"With a background in high yield and distressed investing in emerging market corporates, it takes a lot to fluster Lawal," Prior said.

"Having previously been head of research for the corporate team, her role has developed in recent years. Leading a team of nine portfolio managers, she is responsible for a $4.6bn book of dedicated corporate investment, alongside the corporate sleeves of blended mandates, and more recently the team's EM Short Duration offering."

Lawal is also a member of the Barings emerging markets investment committee.

"It is fair to say that the structure of the team that originated from Babson has undergone a transformation in the past four years, but the underlying process has proved its worth as have the products run by them," Prior added.

Fabiana Fedeli

Robeco's global head of fundamental equities and co-manager of the Robeco Emerging Stars Equities fund

Fabiana Fedeli joined Rotterdam-based asset manager Robeco in 2013 and became co-manager of the $3.5bn Emerging Stars mandate alongside Jaap van der Hart in 2015.

Over the past five years, the €1.8bn Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV has performed in line with its average peer with a total return of 93.5%.

Investment industry urged to accelerate adoption of LGBT+ lens investing

"[Fedeli] has a degree in economics and social sciences from Bocconi University in Milan and a master of economics from Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo," Prior explained.

"Before becoming a specialist in emerging markets, she started her investment career as a research analyst covering Japanese equities."

Now head of fundamental equities for the Robeco business, the multi-manager said she is responsible for portfolio construction in the mandate and works alongside van der Hart's more quantitative approach to investing - which she describes as a "solid complement".

"Quant is used to uncover opportunities at the stock selection level, which is overlaid with Fedeli's work at the fundamental level to avoid value traps, seek out structural changes at the corporate level and run long-term valuation analysis (DCF)," Prior explained.

"Such a rounded approach results in a high-conviction value-tilted book."

The fund's largest holdings include the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing at 8.6%, Samsung Electronics at 5.8% and Haier Smart Home at 3%. Robeco Emerging Stars Equities' top ten largest holdings account for 36.1% of the portfolio overall, while its biggest sector overweight relative to its MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark is IT at 25.9%.