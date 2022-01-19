Amer Bisat takes on lead management of strategy trio as BlackRock head of EMD steps back

Head of sovereign and emerging markets alpha at BlackRock Amer Bisat has taken on lead management of a trio of funds, as head of emerging markets debt Sergio Trigo Paz steps back from day-to-day fund management responsibilities.
Bisat takes over from Trigo Paz as lead manager on BlackRock's Flexi Dynamic, ESG Blended and EM Short Duration strategies, according to a spokesperson at the firm.
BlackRock adds impact bond strategy to EM fund range
The move comes as part of a wider adjustment of portfolio management across strategies at the firm during 2022.
Along with the additional portfolio management responsibilities, Bisat will also lead a new structure for the teams managing emerging markets debt.
A spokesperson said: "This unified approach will enhance collaboration and increase our ability to leverage insights across the platform and generate alpha for clients consistently."