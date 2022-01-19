Amer Bisat takes on lead management of strategy trio as BlackRock head of EMD steps back

‘Unified approach’

James Baxter-Derrington
The move comes as part of a wider adjustment of portfolio management across strategies at the firm during 2022.
Head of sovereign and emerging markets alpha at BlackRock Amer Bisat has taken on lead management of a trio of funds, as head of emerging markets debt Sergio Trigo Paz steps back from day-to-day fund management responsibilities.

Bisat takes over from Trigo Paz as lead manager on BlackRock's Flexi Dynamic, ESG Blended and EM Short Duration strategies, according to a spokesperson at the firm.

BlackRock adds impact bond strategy to EM fund range

Along with the additional portfolio management responsibilities, Bisat will also lead a new structure for the teams managing emerging markets debt.

A spokesperson said: "This unified approach will enhance collaboration and increase our ability to leverage insights across the platform and generate alpha for clients consistently."

