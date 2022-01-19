Amer Bisat takes on lead management of strategy trio as BlackRock head of EMD steps back

The move comes as part of a wider adjustment of portfolio management across strategies at the firm during 2022.

Bisat takes over from Trigo Paz as lead manager on BlackRock's Flexi Dynamic, ESG Blended and EM Short Duration strategies, according to a spokesperson at the firm.

Along with the additional portfolio management responsibilities, Bisat will also lead a new structure for the teams managing emerging markets debt.

A spokesperson said: "This unified approach will enhance collaboration and increase our ability to leverage insights across the platform and generate alpha for clients consistently."