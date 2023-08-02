AXA IM hires emerging market debt manager from Columbia Threadneedle

Mark Bodon joins

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Working as a senior portfolio manager, Bodon reports to Magda Branet, head of emerging markets and Asian fixed income.
Image:

Working as a senior portfolio manager, Bodon reports to Magda Branet, head of emerging markets and Asian fixed income.

AXA Investment Managers has hired Mark Bodon to the firm’s emerging market and Asian fixed income team.

Working as a senior portfolio manager, Bodon will report to Magda Branet, head of emerging markets and Asian fixed income.

He joined the firm on 4 July, and now co-manages the AXA WF Asian Short Duration Bonds fund and AXA WF Asian High Yield Bonds fund alongside Branet and portfolio manager Mikhail Volodchenko.

Before AXA, Bodon worked as a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, managing various hard currency sovereign and corporate debt investment strategies.

Prior to that, he worked as a senior portfolio manager at First Sentier Investors, as well as a variety of senior research roles at PineBridge Investments and Standard Bank Asset Management.

Branet said: "Mark is a fantastic addition to the emerging market debt team and brings his breadth of knowledge in the space to some of our existing strategies.

"Our approach to investment management is very much team based, and we believe Mark has all the skills to complement our existing expertise, while bringing new ideas to the table."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

GAM hits back at shareholders 'conflict of interest' suggestions

Alex Illingworth joins Harwood to launch global equity business

More on People moves

Smera Ashraf (pictured) joins the firm after over a decade at HSBC Asset Management.
People moves

Aviva Investors taps HBSC AM for global wealth head in the UK

Smera Ashraf joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Charlotte Cuthbertson (pictured) recently joined Asset Value Investors as a fund manager.
People moves

MIGO Opportunities' Cuthbertson joins Tyndall Partnerships investment committee

After short stint at the firm

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 August 2023 • 1 min read
Swetha Ramachandran (pictured) has spent over a decade at GAM.
People moves

GAM luxury equities portfolio manager exits for Artemis

Swetha Ramachandran

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu bets big on AI amid 'shifting regime'

02 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

12 St James's Place funds fail to deliver value

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alex Illingworth joins Harwood to launch global equity business

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
04

Partner Insight: Is 'strategic' still a dirty word? That depends...

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

Two Home REIT tenants enter creditors' voluntary liquidation

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

Rathbones sets out Investec W&I merger timeline

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot