AXA IM hires emerging market debt manager from Columbia Threadneedle

Working as a senior portfolio manager, Bodon will report to Magda Branet, head of emerging markets and Asian fixed income.

He joined the firm on 4 July, and now co-manages the AXA WF Asian Short Duration Bonds fund and AXA WF Asian High Yield Bonds fund alongside Branet and portfolio manager Mikhail Volodchenko.

Before AXA, Bodon worked as a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, managing various hard currency sovereign and corporate debt investment strategies.

Prior to that, he worked as a senior portfolio manager at First Sentier Investors, as well as a variety of senior research roles at PineBridge Investments and Standard Bank Asset Management.

Branet said: "Mark is a fantastic addition to the emerging market debt team and brings his breadth of knowledge in the space to some of our existing strategies.

"Our approach to investment management is very much team based, and we believe Mark has all the skills to complement our existing expertise, while bringing new ideas to the table."