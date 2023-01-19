Capital Group launches Global High Income Opportunities fund for UK investors

OEIC version of existing $1.1bn strategy

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Capital Group have launched a fixed income portfolio for UK investors, the Capital Group UK Global High Income Opportunities fund.

This will be an OEIC version of its existing Luxembourg-domiciled strategy, which holds £1.1bn in assets and was launched in May 1999.

It will also be managed by the same team and follow the same investment approach.

The fund combines high-yielding fixed income sectors, primarily developed market high yield bonds and emerging market debt.

According to the firm, this blend can offer diversification benefits, "attractive" income opportunities and the potential for less volatile returns.

According to its factsheet, the fund has returned 5.9% during its lifetime, while the index has gained 6.3%.

Over the last three years, it has lost 2%, compared to the 2.2% loss of the index.

Capital Group survey: Lack of innovation holding back ESG adoption

The fund's indices are Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield (50%), Issuer Capped Total Return index (2%), JP Morgan EMBI Global Total Return (20%), JPM GBI-EM Global Diversified Total Return (20%) and JPM CEMBI Broad Diversified Total Return (10%).

Kirstie Spence, fixed income portfolio manager, said: "Opportunities abound in both high yield and emerging markets as they remain among the fixed income investment opportunities that have been able to provide positive real yields in this sustained higher inflation environment. 

"A portfolio combining both asset classes helps to provide investors with a more diversified yield and the income generated can potentially help offset further volatility."

Capital Group: Global investors favour active funds as concerns mount over 'S' issues

In a survey conducted by Capital Group, the firm found that 60% of UK financial intermediaries anticipate an increase in confidence and expect to increase allocation in fixed income over the next 12 months.

Chris Miles, head of UK Financial Intermediaries, Capital Group, said: "Against a backdrop of ongoing market uncertainty, our research reveals that the key challenge intermediaries and their clients face is increased asset volatility (58%). 

"A global high-income solution that seeks to capture diversified income streams can bring a more resilient income profile to client portfolios while complementing domestic investments."

