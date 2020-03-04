EM
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
'Better macro backdrop' is needed for EM earnings to improve
The worst case scenario for emerging market (EM) equities has started to unfold, turning a potentially positive outlook around by 180 degrees.
Industry Voice: Casting the widest net in emerging-markets debt
Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income (EMLI) strategy.
Neuberger Berman multi-asset team dampen EM outlook on Trump victory
Follows US election result
Capital Group continues European push with New World UCITS launch
Third Luxembourg-domiciled vehicle
Fund managers favour US and EM equities as cash levels drop
Managers now 'less bearish'
SocGen's Edwards: Weakening the dollar is not way out of mess for markets
Japan and eurozone feeling the pain
Allianz unveils Strategic Bond fund for Riddell; transforms BRIC Stars fund to GEM
Wider investment remits
Aberdeen's Kaloo: Robust Chinese currency hurt our funds last year
Did not expect the RMB to hold up
Rathbones' Smith: How 'new China' is moving up the value chain
IW podcast for November
BIS issues fresh warning as global debt levels rocket
EM economies most vulnerable
Jupiter EM team given sector roles as Teverson takes charge
Ross Teverson, Jupiter's global emerging markets (GEM) head of strategy, has introduced formal sector analysis responsibilities across the team for the first time and scaled back the number of holdings in his new portfolios.
AXA IM's Hayes: Extreme price moves spell tough times for bond investors
Extreme price moves spell tough times for bond investors
Russell looks off benchmark to boost returns on Lazard EM fund
Lazard Asset Management's Stephen Russell has pointed to off-benchmark positions as a driver of returns for his EM Core Equity fund as a growing number of global stocks turn to the developing world for revenue growth.
'Worse to come' as bond markets suffer flash crash
Fund managers are urging caution following a dramatic week for investors, saying the traditional strategy of buying on market falls may no longer make sense.
Short-termism: An industry obsession?
An industry's obsession with short-termism
Close Bros: Why we are steering clear of 'asset gatherer' managers
Steering clear of the asset gatherers
Why US tightening is not the main threat to EMs
EMERGING MARKETS
Can EMD continue to defy the odds?
EMERGING MARKET DEBT
EMs one year on: The managers who bounced back
Fund managers who made their names in rising emerging markets have endured a tougher time for much of the last year, but who has weathered the storm and come out on top?
Put EM market nerves into context
EMERGING MARKETS
Luxury stocks normalise for slower era of growth
Luxury stocks normalise for slower era of growth
Frontier markets: Too big to ignore
Julie Dickson, equities portfolio manager at Ashmore, says despite a huge growth in the asset class, frontier markets remain an under-allocated asset class.