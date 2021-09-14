Robeco launches Next Digital Billion fund to target internet companies across EM

Michiel van Voorst and Bryan Satterly are portfolio managers

clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
Fund aims to capture massive wave of internet adoption in emerging markets
Robeco has launched the Next Digital Billion fund, a strategy investing primarily in publicly-listed, local high-growth internet and technology companies across emerging markets.

The fund will pursue a high-conviction, benchmark-agnostic strategy with a portfolio of between 30 and 50 companies, diversifying within selected stocks across various sectors and geographies in order to optimise the strategy's overall risk-return profile. Michiel van Voorst and Bryan Satterly are the fund's joint portfolio managers.

Mark van der Kroft, CIO fundamental and quant equity at Robeco, said: "Robeco's pioneering experience in emerging market and trends and thematic investing is at the core of the Next Digital Billion strategy.

"We are excited to be providing our clients with a unique investment strategy which has the potential to result in tremendous amounts of value for investors over the coming decades."

There are approximately 4.6 billion internet users worldwide, with the future majority of users living in emerging markets, according to Robeco. It said that thousands of new businesses are being created to cater to the next billion internet users, resulting in a wave of IPOs and value creation that Robeco aims to tap into with the fund. 

