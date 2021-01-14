Martin Gilbert invests in EM boutique Alquity

Alquity has secured the financial backing of former CEO and co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management, Martin Gilbert, as the emerging markets boutique targets over $3bn in AUM.

The London-based boutique is seeking to maximise its market opportunity by pushing its 3-D investment model which fuses financial performance, high quality portfolio ESG and catalytic capital for local impact through its Transforming Lives programme.

Alquity is targeting over $3bn in assets under management with 10x growth in revenues within five years. For that, it is entering into a strategic partnership with East Capital Group, as well as completing its capital raise with backing from the founders of Investible and from Aberdeen Asset Management co-founder and former Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) CEO Martin Gilbert.

Gilbert said: "I have known the Alquity team for many years - they are tried and tested. There's no doubt their expertise on the connection between listed equities, high quality ESG and impact is going to become even more significant over the next ten years - for investors and for the industry."

Alquity is headed by former Aberdeen Asset Management global head of fixed income Brad Crombie, who joined the business at the start of 2019 as CEO.

East Capital Group has acquired a 10% stake in Alquity and will cooperate on business development and distribution in some European markets, as well as on fund operations. East Capital Asset Management SA in Luxembourg is appointed as the management company overseeing Alquity's administration and custody services.

Both companies will also work together on strengthening sustainable investment, impact practices and foster ESG excellence through the creation of a joint ESG and Impact Council.

Brad Crombie, CEO of Alquity, said: "What is critical for our business is the bridge between listed equities and impact. We conceived of this approach ten years ago and now, supported by our partnership with East Capital Group and the backing of the founders of Investible and of Martin Gilbert, we want to start scaling billions of dollars of listed investments towards impact.

"This will bring benefits to companies and communities, to our clients and our shareholders."

Alquity injects 10% of its revenues into its Transforming Lives Foundation, which has impacted over 60,000 people by granting more than $2m in the regions where the company invests.