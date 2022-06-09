Pacific AM launches emerging market income fund

Managed by North of South Capital

Fund managers Matthew Linsey, Kamil Dimmich and Robert Holmes
Fund managers Matthew Linsey, Kamil Dimmich and Robert Holmes

Pacific Asset Management has launched the new Pacific North of South EM Equity Income Opportunities fund.

The UCITS fund will invest in 50 to 60 emerging market stocks across the market cap spectrum, which can offer dividends higher than the yield available in their respective bond markets.

It will target mature businesses that the fund's managers consider to be well run in countries with low volatility currencies. It will also aim to capture a high yield from a concentrated portfolio which will be selected both for their sustainable dividend characteristics and their ability to grow at least in pace with inflation.

Pacific's fund will be managed by Matthew Linsey, managing partner at North of South Capital, and Kamil Dimmich and Robert Holmes, both partners at North of South Capital.

Both Linsey and Dimmich also manage Pacific's $1bn North of South EM All Cap Equity strategy, which was launched in 2017.

Square Mile downgrades Columbia Threadneedle UK Social Bond on Simon Bond's departure

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific AM, said: "We are really excited about this limited capacity opportunity. We have already seen significant interest from a number of cornerstone investors, which underlines the desire for attractive income and inflation protection through high-quality dividend paying firms across the emerging market spectrum.

"The fund management team have an enviable ten year plus track record and this fund adopts the same long-standing cost of capital and bottom-up research focused investment process.  A truly ‘craft' investment solution in a world of many industrialised asset management offerings".

Linsey added: "Emerging market firms are, in general, seeing elevated EBITDA and relatively low CAPEX leading to high free cash flows. Unlike US firms where buy-backs are the order of the day, emerging market firms tend to distribute.

"Unlike many emerging market income funds, which are often entirely Asia-driven and benchmark orientated, we will invest in the best names in low cost of capital countries across the emerging market universe while offering a very attractive yield. Moreover, we see this in the context of real returns, and we believe this fund could be a truly attractive inflation hedge."

