Jupiter appoints new lead emerging market fund manager

Payne joined Jupiter in 2020 after it acquired Merian Global Investors and is currently lead manager of the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus fund. He also previously worked as head of emerging and frontier equities for Nomura Asset Management and director and head of Latin America for Rexiter Capital Management.

Payne's appointment comes following the resignation of fund manager Ross Teverson, who joined the company in 2014 and managed both the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets fund and the Jupiter Emerging and Frontier Income Trust.

Following Teverson's departure, the management of the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets fund will be transferred to Payne and team, aiming to bring the team's "distinctive investment style" from the current focus fund.

Meanwhile, the board of the Jupiter Emerging and Frontier Income Trust put forward proposals to liquidate the trust earlier this month, with Jupiter today adding that "a further announcement as to the future of the company will be made in due course".

Jupiter CIO Matthew Beesley said: "I would like to congratulate Nick on his new role, which will bring together Jupiter's Global Emerging Market equities capabilities under one strategy. Nick is a talented fund manager and a strong team leader, and I look forward to working with him in his enhanced role.

"At the same time, I would like to thank departing manager Ross Teverson, who has managed his portfolios through an incredibly challenging few years for markets. A dedicated and client-focused fund manager, he has been a pleasure to work with for the relatively short time I have been at Jupiter, and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future."