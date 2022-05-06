M&G: Is LatAm the place to be in 2022?

With the war rightly in everyone's minds, we must also be aware of events in the rest of the world which could prove to be key drivers of investment performance this year.

Unsurprisingly, Ukraine was the centre of discussion and the biggest risk factor identified by investors. The other two topics discussed with concern were global monetary tightening and rising inflationary pressure. Clearly these three are linked, with the Ukraine conflict adding to the supply crunch, driving inflation, especially in food and energy and thereby forcing central banks to raise rates.

Equally clearly, they are having an effect on the whole world, which goes some way to explaining why outflows from EM debt funds have been lighter than initially feared - at least EM debt offers a downside buffer in terms of carry that is less substantial in developed markets.

Another topic of interest was the current appeal of Latin American debt as a viable alternative to the challenges elsewhere. In the second half of last year, there was a clear flow of funds out of Asia (specifically China) and emerging Europe (specifically Turkey) into LatAm assets. Both countries made up a significant portion of the EM indices.

Concerns in China centred on state meddling in the education, technology and property sectors, while outflows from Turkey were driven by worries around its unorthodox economic policies.

The war in Ukraine has added momentum to these flows. Russia, formerly another significant index constituent, is now uninvestable following sanctions, while geopolitical worries have now been added to the list of concerns around China as the country weighs offering support to its Russian ally.

It comes as no surprise, then, that a clear majority of investors felt that they were most likely to add LatAm risk in 2022. We would be cautious in maintaining large overweights here as the year progresses.

The issues in Russia, Turkey and China are well known and largely priced in. While election risks in LatAm may not seem as threatening as what is going on elsewhere in the world, their lack of profile may be lulling investors into a false sense of security. A majority felt that current pricing in LatAm does not reflect the risks.

We have already seen, for instance, a candidate further to the right than expected emerge to take on the main left-wing challenger in Colombia, increasing the risk of a more extreme outcome in the country. As asset prices in the rest of the world hopefully start to recover, we may find LatAm moving in the opposite direction later this year.

We agree that corporate fundamentals in many markets remain strong and that the recent volatility has led to significant investment opportunities in areas less directly linked to Russia/Ukraine (Thai banks being one good example), though we feel that the same could be said of certain sovereign issuers (e.g. Mexico) which remain attractive due to the superior liquidity and value on offer.

But to us, the key risk/opportunity for 2022 lies in the flow of funds into LatAm.

There is a clear sense that risks are not priced in here, whereas the risks in the rest of the world are more clearly understood and the market reaction to them is behind us. This leaves money in LatAm exposed to volatility later this year, at a time when asset prices elsewhere should hopefully be recovering. Perhaps the best time to seek opportunities outside LatAm is now.

Nick Smallwood is an EM debt portfolio manager & EM financials strategist at M&G